'Used Book Sale' benefits Prescott Community Church, March 13-14
Originally Published: March 12, 2020 3:10 p.m.
A huge used book sale is taking place at the Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14.
Thousands of books will be for sale in all categories including magazines and audio books. Hardback books will be .50 cents each and paperback books will be .25 cents each. Proceeds to benefit church programs and facilities.
For more information, visit pccaz.org/future-events.html.
