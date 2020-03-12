Chino Valley Repertory Theater executive director eyes next production

Chino Valley Repertory Theater’s next project is going to be something with a bit more significance, said Executive Director Jeff Frohock.

What’s planned, Frohock said, is a dramatic reader’s theater the weekend before the Fourth of July geared toward veterans, or anyone interested in history, with the subject being letters from the front lines from the Revolutionary War to the present day.

“We have a whole bunch of (veterans) around here and there’s a lot of focus on their needs and all that, which is good. This is just sort of something extra,” he said. “It could lead to some creative planning and direction for that point in time every Fourth now in the same way that Christmas is already being looked forward to.”

A lot of his friends are veterans, including his best friend, he said. Upon telling him the idea, he said it was a great way to give back to the vets, Frohock said.

Rather than it being full of morbid letters about the death and destruction of the battlefield, it will be a celebration and sharing of similar and emotions with the people they love in a circle of understanding and acceptance, Frohock said.

“Something that’s not so much about war as it is about family and love, just how people communicate,” he said. “How they communicate is so different than what they do now but the exchange is the same.”

The stage he’s at now is reaching out to veterans, their families and veterans groups in the Quad Cities who have letters, Frohock said.

The hope is to eventually get a lot so they can go through and find some gems to fill 45 minutes to an hours’ worth of time, he said.

To accompany the readings, Frohock said he’s looking at some black and white projections in the back, some period-type music and some iconic items at the front of the stage, such as a doughboy helmet from World War I.

When it comes to other endeavors for the organization, Frohock said he’s working on his 501c, so he can get grants, as well as fundraising.

Additionally, with some of the money made from the performances of “Keep the Homefires Burning” in December, the theater’s first show, he donated $75 to the Darlene J. Westcott Children’s Library Wednesday, March 4.

“As a nonprofit, you have to establish what your core value is, why you’ve established and what it’s established for,” Frohock said. “Ours simply says we’re here to serve the Town of Chino Valley in ways that are educational and growth producing. We’re here to support the schools and anything that has to do with education. The library is certainly that.”