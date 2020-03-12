OFFERS
Productions at Prescott Center for the Arts to be delayed

Productions at the Prescott Center for the Arts have been rescheduled due to concerns about the coronavirus. (Aaron Ricca/For the Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Ricca, For the Courier
Originally Published: March 12, 2020 9:49 p.m.

PRESCOTT – The shows are delayed but will go on.

Prescott Center for the Arts directors are shaken by how the coronavirus has taken a toll on public gatherings such as sporting events, concerts and live performances and decided upcoming local productions aren’t immune.

PCA Executive Director Robyn Allen and staff are taking precautions to prevent any chance of spreading illnesses, especially COVID-19.

“We’re a community theatre, and we’re putting the community first,” Allen said. “We’re following any and all guidelines for health and sanitation.”

The mainstage production of ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’, which was set to debut today, March 13, will be delayed two weeks to April 2-11.

Four-week production delays are expected for ‘Amadeus’, scheduled April 16 – 26 and rescheduled for May 14-24, and ‘Momma Mia’, scheduled May 14-31 and rescheduled for June 11-28.

Field trips scheduled for next week will also be postponed for at least two weeks depending on how the school districts handle COVID-19.

Stage Too productions will run as scheduled, including ‘God of Carnage’ running tonight through March 29.

Numerous agencies, businesses and organizations are keeping up with the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Yavapai County Community Health Services procedures to avoid coming in contact with coronavirus. Those protocols include staying home if one suspects they may exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

The mainstage theatre holds 198 people and Stage Too 48 people. Allen says seat accommodations for Stage Too have been reduced to 30 to allow for extra space between patrons.

“The general health and well-being of the community is always a priority,” said Laine Murphy, PCA Administrative Coordinator. “We set high priorities for cleaning and sanitation.”

If you have already purchased tickets for any of these performances, please contact the box office at 928-445-3286.

Changes to the theatre schedule have also been posted on the PCA website at www.pca-az.net/.

