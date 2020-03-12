Prescott Valley police seek information on stolen trailer

Police are seeking information on a 29-foot 2020 Grand Design Imagine trailer.

The trailer was reportedly stolen sometime off of Affinity RV’s lot in Prescott Valley between March 4 and 7.

The trailer’s Arizona license plate is 51596H. Its model number is 2970RL. And its VIN number is 573TE342XL6619291.

Anyone with information about the theft or the trailer’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 and reference report number 2020-001133. Those who wish to remain anonymous may instead call Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.