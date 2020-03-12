Prescott Valley police seek information on stolen trailer
Police are seeking information on a 29-foot 2020 Grand Design Imagine trailer.
The trailer was reportedly stolen sometime off of Affinity RV’s lot in Prescott Valley between March 4 and 7.
The trailer’s Arizona license plate is 51596H. Its model number is 2970RL. And its VIN number is 573TE342XL6619291.
Anyone with information about the theft or the trailer’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 and reference report number 2020-001133. Those who wish to remain anonymous may instead call Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Two Prescott men allegedly charge Chino Valley woman’s credit card 26 times in shopping spree
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: