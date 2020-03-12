OFFERS
Prescott Valley police seek information on stolen trailer

A 29-foot 2020 Grand Design Imagine trailer reportedly stolen off of Affinity RV’s lot in Prescott Valley between March 4 and 7, 2020. (PVPD/Courtesy)

A 29-foot 2020 Grand Design Imagine trailer reportedly stolen off of Affinity RV's lot in Prescott Valley between March 4 and 7, 2020. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 12, 2020 9:51 p.m.

Police are seeking information on a 29-foot 2020 Grand Design Imagine trailer.

The trailer was reportedly stolen sometime off of Affinity RV’s lot in Prescott Valley between March 4 and 7.

The trailer’s Arizona license plate is 51596H. Its model number is 2970RL. And its VIN number is 573TE342XL6619291.

photo

A 29-foot 2020 Grand Design Imagine trailer reportedly stolen off of Affinity RV’s lot in Prescott Valley between March 4 and 7, 2020. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Anyone with information about the theft or the trailer’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 and reference report number 2020-001133. Those who wish to remain anonymous may instead call Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

