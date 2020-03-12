Pima Unified School District closes schools due to illness report

PIMA — Schools in a town in rural southeastern Arizona were closed Thursday while health officials determine whether some students had been exposed to the coronavirus.

The Pima Unified School District announced Wednesday night there was a report that an unspecified number of elementary school students were possibly exposed to “”to an unknown illness."

The statement said schools would be closed Thursday “out of abundance of caution" while health officials determined whether the illness involved he coronavirus.

The district serves the town of Pima and two smaller communities in Graham County.

The district's website says the district's has one high school, a junior high school and an elementary school and approximately 1,000 students.

Pima is 79 miles (127 kilometers) northeast of Tucson.

In other virus-related developments Thursday, Lowell Observatory said it no longer would allow visitors to the popular tourist destination in Flagstaff until further notice and organizers said they were cancelling an air show scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Marine Corps Air Station at Yuma.

Also, the Democratic National Committee announced it was moving Sunday's presidential debate from Arizona to Washington and the president of the Navajo Nation on Wednesday declared a public health state of emergency for the tribe's reservation.