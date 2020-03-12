No widespread Arizona school closures planned for virus

PHOENIX (AP) — Schools in a town in rural southeastern Arizona were closed Thursday while health officials determine whether students had been exposed to the coronavirus. But there were no plans for a statewide shutdown.

Widespread shutdowns were not necessary at this point because there isn’t a broad spread of the virus, said Jessica Rigler, assistant director at the state Department of Health Services. The state has reported nine cases of the coronavirus.

In addition, Rigler said the COVID-19 virus doesn’t affect children in the same way as older adults, who can get severe symptoms. Schools provide lots of other services, such as free and reduced-price lunches and stability for children.

In the greater Prescott and Prescott Valley areas there are no plans at this time to close schools.

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter said he and his colleagues are adhering to advice from the state and local Health Departments, and school closures are not yet advised.

Yavapai County Community Health Services officials reported on Thursday that there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

In truth, Streeter said health officials deem schools healthier environments to send children than areas that might be congregant areas with less supervision and review of illness.

Over the spring break, custodial staff have been performing deep cleans in all the districts to disinfect every room and surface so as to offer students and staff a clean environment upon their return on Monday, March 16.

As this is a “fluid” situation that can change at any moment, Streeter advised parents and staff to keep tabs on up-to-date notices posted prominently on the district website.

“I anticipate updates happening almost daily,” he said.

Streeter, too, reiterated the need for families and staff members to be vigilant about their own health. If someone is sick, they need to stay home and rest, he advised.

All school trips, be they local, state, out-of-state or international, will be evaluated to coordinate with state and local public health recommendations, Streeter said.

“We know the risk level of Arizona is relatively low at this point,” Streeter said. “We also know things are going to change. But at this point we’re acting off of the facts.”

Larger public health challenges are also dictating the decision, Rigler said.

“When you close down school, unless parents are able to stay home with their children, which takes them out of the work force, those children are just cohorted somewhere else together because they need child care,” Rigler said.

State officials were encouraging keeping schools clean, recommending frequent washing of hands and sending students and staff home if they are sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The Pima Unified School District announced Wednesday night there was a report that an unspecified number of elementary school students were possibly exposed “to an unknown illness.”

The statement said schools would be closed Thursday out of caution while health officials determined whether the illness involved the coronavirus.

The district serves the town of Pima and two smaller communities in Graham County. The district’s website says the district’s has one high school, a junior high school and an elementary school and approximately 1,000 students. Pima is 79 miles (127 kilometers) northeast of Tucson.

Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman held a call with school superintendents statewide Thursday.

Meanwhile, Northern Arizona University joined Arizona State University and the University of Arizona on Thursday in moving all classroom instruction online. The Flagstaff school announced that the transition will begin March 23 after spring break and last at least two weeks. However, campus facilities will remain open.

The Daily Courier staff writer Nanci Hutson contributed to this story.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System COVID-19 Screening Process

PRESCOTT, AZ— The Prescott VA’s main campus off Highway 89 is observing federal Department of Veteran Affairs procedures related to preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Though this area still has a “low threat” of the virus in this area – the state is reporting nine cases – the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is taking precautions.

All veterans and caregivers will be directed to a single entry point at the front gate where they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, according to a federal VA news release.

“We strongly encourage veterans to limit family members accompanying them to their appointments to immediate caregivers only,” the release said. “VA employees will not be screened but must still enter the campus through the front gate.”

These procedures may lengthen the time it takes to enter the campus so patients are advised to plan accordingly when arriving for appointments.

The screening process consists of three questions:

1) Do you have a fever or worsening cough or shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms?

2) Have you or a close contact traveled to an area with widespread or sustained community transmission of COVID-19 within 14 days of symptom onset?

3) Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have COVID-19?

Anyone at risk for infection is immediately isolated to prevent the spread to others.

Veterans and staff alike are encouraged to take “everyday preventive actions” to avoid becoming exposed. Those recommendations are:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

For more information about this novel coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website:www..cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.