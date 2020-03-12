Letter: Protestors

EDITOR:

Hal Bray’s letter of March 3rd was spot on. Seeing the response from Janice Tyson makes me wonder why she even references his letter, as her response does not address his letter. I am a Trump supporter and also a supporter of Save the Dells.

So can she explain what purpose standing on the corner downtown with signs such as, ‘resist’, ‘not my president’, or “lock him up’ has, and then claims that Bray’s letter or conservative values is ‘flawed and divisive’? Prescott Indivisible and the ‘progressive’ leftists have refused to accept the outcome of the election and have been dividing our city ever since with their hatred. I challenge Prescott Indivisible or anyone thinking they need to try to change our beautiful city to instead spend their time volunteering for the veterans, cleaning up a trash-ridden homeless encampment or organizing a cleanup of the community. I challenge you to stop embarrassing the residents of Prescott with your hate signs, respect the office of the President and show what you say your goal is by positive actions to better the community.

Carol Sherman

Prescott Valley