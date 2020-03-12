OFFERS
Fri, March 13
Friday Catchall: Luck drains away over virus; be counted!

In this undated Courier file photo, the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, home of the Northern Arizona Suns, sits empty. The Northern Arizona Suns were scheduled to play the Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, but the game was postponed. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night due to a Utah Jazz player testing positing for the coronavirus. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier, file)

By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: March 12, 2020 9:30 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• UNLUCKY — Friday the 13th’s typical “un-luck” hit the sports world a day or two early, with postponements Wednesday and Thursday of the NBA, NBA G League and NHL seasons, as well as the qualifying games for the 2021 World Baseball Classic, and cancellations of the NCAA basketball tournament, MLB spring training games and college hockey’s Frozen Four.

Unprecedented.

All because of the coronavirus.

Some games were underway, some getting ready to tip off. All stopped, with fans told to go home.

For some teams — those doing poorly — it comes as a blessing. Others, such as those with eyes on a championship, nothing you say will cure the hurt feelings.

Here at the Courier we’ve heard about stage plays being delayed, circus shows canceled … basically anything that has thousands of people coming together.

All because of the coronavirus.

It made me wonder what’s next. If this continues into summer and fall, how could the NFL play no-touch football? Not seeing that work.

A sliver of good news, sports fans, is that the MLB season has been delayed only two weeks. Thankfully, it is generally not a contact sport.

And NASCAR and golf’s Players Championship will continue, they said, without the fans. Yes, NASCAR without people in the stands.

Yet, it is not all about sweaty players. Fans coming together, with one infected person, would sour any final score or victory.

All because of the coronavirus.

Watch the Courier’s sports pages and dCourier.com for more developments.

• QUOTE — “Being a sports fan is a complex matter, in part irrational but not unworthy; a relief from the seriousness of the real world, with its unending pressures and often grave obligations.” — Richard Gilman

• TESTING — Some people I have spoken with, regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), suggest the most important part of our response will be two-fold.

First, keep your distance, no more handshakes and cover your mouth. Use common sense.

Secondly, it is about testing. Some experts believe the virus is already here, but testing has been minimal.

I won’t be surprised if the number of cases climbs soon and quickly. But, even if that happens, remember to be prepared and not panic.

Seriously.

• CENSUS — It is time. As of Thursday, you and I can log on and give our responses for the 2020 Census. Arizonans are now able to respond at azcensus2020.gov.

“We’re encouraging all Arizonans to respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation and count everyone living in their home from newborns to grandparents,” Gov. Doug Ducey said.

As Ducey added, responding to the census is our civic duty. It affects the state’s opportunities for future growth and helps with planning for the next decade.

That means money — to the tune of more than $650 billion.

It also will affect the redistricting of Congressional districts; Arizona looks to add several seats in the House, because of our growth.

For more information, visit azcensus2020.gov.

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Assuming the game still is on, plan on attending the Vintage baseball game at Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St., Prescott, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14. It is free. prescottchampionsvintagebaseballclub.weebly.com.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

