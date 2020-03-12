Former Prescott nurse fights for workplace violence bill

Former Prescott VA registered nurse June Nanke never imagined she would become a political activist.

For 16 years in health care, the 43-year-old’s sole focus was on providing compassionate medical care to veteran patients in need of acute or ongoing care. Over the years, Nanke was attuned to volatile, ill patients. Never, though, did she fear for her personal safety.

Until January 2018.

On that evening, a belligerent veteran punched her in the face while she was attempting to move him from a chair into his bed. The blow dislocated her jaw, requiring repeated surgical repair.

Nanke’s ordeal proved so debilitating, physically and mentally, she ended up a few months ago forced to take an early retirement from her beloved career. She said she is still struggling to recoup owed compensation and pay legal bills associated with fighting for her rights as a workplace violence victim.

Over the course of two years, including struggles with the VA and the federal Department of Labor, Nanke discovered she is far from the only health professional to be so violated.

FIGHTING BACK

The Arizona Nurses’ Association is backing a bill — HB2538 — in the state Legislature this session that upgrades the felony status for an offender from a Class 6 to a Class 5 felony, with such attacks for those on duty to be classified under state law as an aggravated assault.

In the past, offenders of such assaults have been able to have plead down convictions to a misdemeanor charge. This bill seeks to enhance the penalty as a means to thwart future assaults.

“Workplace violence against nurses and other health care workers is a disturbing and ongoing problem,” reads an association bill summary. “Nationally, 1-in-4 nurses has been assaulted at work and health care workers are more likely to be exposed to violence than prison guards or police officers. In Arizona, as nationally, nurses and other health care workers have often been assaulted in emergency departments and other clinical settings.”

Nanke testified for the bill that earned a nod at the House and is now pending Senate approval.

Nurses harmed by patients often find a lack of support from their superiors that leaves them not only physically and emotionally wounded, it can leave them financially devastated, Nanke said. She said she is still awaiting her full compensation and paying tens of thousands in legal bills.

“This attack on me subsequently initiated a battle that no nurse should ever have to experience,” Nanke testified, acknowledging this bill would not impact federal agencies.

At the time of Nanke’s complaints that led to an Occupational Safety Hazard Administration citation for “serious” workplace violence issues against the VA, Prescott VA leaders said they strived to work with Nanke to resolve her complaints and are always seeking to enhance safety for all employees.

“Nursing is a daunting profession as it is, but the emotional distress fighting my agency after this assault has forever changed my life,” Nanke said in her House testimony. “Agencies must be held accountable to take care of their employees. It is their ethical duty.”

PENDING LAW

This proposed bill not only addresses penalties for those who commit assaults but also requires institutions of 50 or more employees to develop workplace violence policies to investigate all assaults, log and track assaults and assist victims in reporting these crimes. The bill requires institutions to implement corrective measures to reduce assaults and prohibits employer retaliation against those who report assaults.

State Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott said he endorsed this bill — it passed the House 40-19 — because it is incomprehensible to him that people who devote their careers to caring for others should be subject to harm with no accountability to the offender.

He noted this bill was proposed by a legislator who works as a trauma surgeon. Over his career, Campbell said his colleague Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix has witnessed violent individuals coming into an emergency room “and punching people.”

“There is no excuse for that,” Campbell said. Such offenders “need to be punished to the full extent of the law.

“I’m surprised it is an issue at all,” he said. “I would think everyone would support it.”

State Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said she, too, favors laws designed to prevent violence against health care professionals and their staff as long as they are not “red flag” bills that aim to limit individual’s Second Amendment rights without due process.

Fann said she intends to study this bill to determine if its focus will do what she and other lawmakers want such a bill to do: invoke suitable penalties to dissuade attacks against medical personnel.

“It has become such a critical issue for many of our health care workers,” Fann said. “For some reason, some people in our society think this is acceptable behavior, and it’s not.”

FUTURE ADVOCACY

Nanke said she has her fingers crossed that this bill is approved.

“My biggest take away from going public with my story is how afraid nurses are to speak up,” Nanke said.

So she said she is stepping out of her comfort zone so as to shout to those who can make a difference that “it’s not safe out there.”

“This is not just about me,” Nanke concluded. “This is about nurses everywhere.”