Forged $100 bill caught at Chino Valley business

A forged $100 bill was passed by unknown persons at a business in Chino Valley on Monday, March 9, according to police.

One of the business’s employees first noticed the bill didn’t look quite right when she saw that one of its corners was splitting, according to a Chino Valley Police Department (CVPD) news release.

"[It] appears to be two pieces of paper glued together," said Lt. Randy Chapman with CVPD.

Further inspection showed that the watermark on the bill appeared to be faked through the use of a stamp, which was lightly stamped on the back of the bill so as to look real.

The security thread was also missing from the bill, indicating it was forged.



The bill was able to pass a forgery marker test typically used by vendors to test whether or not a bill is real. This leads officers to believe that the bill may have been washed and reprinted on real currency paper, the release states.

The bill was made to look like an older version of the $100 bill that does not include the larger Washington head and copper ink well, the release states.

“There’s no suspect identified at all in this case,” said Lt. Randy Chapman with CVPD.

Anyone who comes across what may be a fake bill is encouraged to call local law enforcement as soon as possible.