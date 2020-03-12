Enjoy a free game of vintage baseball on Saturday, March 14

On Saturday, March 14 the local Prescott Champions Vintage Baseball Club begins its spring and summer home schedule of play at 11 a.m. at Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.

The club will play a ballgame using the rules of 1860 against the Ft. Verde Excelsiors and spectators will have fun participating in baseball trivia and a gentle dose of local history about the Champions of the 19th Century who played here. A food truck will also be parked outside.

Admission to this family, fun event is free. For more information, visit prescottchampionsvintagebaseballclub.weebly.com.

