Enjoy a free game of vintage baseball on Saturday, March 14

The local Prescott Champions Vintage Baseball Club begins its spring and summer home schedule of play at 11 a.m. at Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St (Courtesy file photo/Hall of Famer Honus Wagner circa 1909/Sharlot Hall Museum)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 12, 2020 4:16 p.m.

On Saturday, March 14 the local Prescott Champions Vintage Baseball Club begins its spring and summer home schedule of play at 11 a.m. at Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.

The club will play a ballgame using the rules of 1860 against the Ft. Verde Excelsiors and spectators will have fun participating in baseball trivia and a gentle dose of local history about the Champions of the 19th Century who played here. A food truck will also be parked outside.

Admission to this family, fun event is free. For more information, visit prescottchampionsvintagebaseballclub.weebly.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

702 E Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301

