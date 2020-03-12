Come 'Experiment with Colored Pencils,' Saturday, March 14
Come "Experiment with Colored Pencils" at Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, Lower Level (Basement), 2735 S. Corral St. from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.
Join us this month as we welcome local artist, Kathy Pyles who will share basic tips and coloring techniques as we create fun art. No experience necessary. Portable fun for all ages. Supplies will be provided.
This is a two-part series (March & April). Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Click here to register. For more information, visit yavapailibrary.org/dewey.
