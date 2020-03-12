City of Prescott’s deal for economic services gets extended

An economic-development consultant arrangement that began in 2017 was extended for another six months this week at a cost of $52,000.

In a vote on Tuesday, March 10, the Prescott City Council approved a six-month extension of the contract the city has with The Robb Group, which has provided Prescott’s economic-development services since early 2017.

A city memo listed a number of services to be provided through the six-month agreement, including:

• Various strategic business development activities, including an innovation center.

• Involvement in various business, industry or governmental economic development events and forums on behalf of the City of Prescott.

• Leveraging of existing City of Prescott organizational assets to accomplish economic development goals.

• Execution of various campaigns, programs and activities to help achieve City of Prescott economic development revenue growth goals and objectives, such as development and retention of higher-paying jobs and formation of a technology incubation fund for researching, development and licensing technologies developed from local colleges and universities.

Jim Robb of The Robb Group told the council that he has been working on the groundwork for many of the city’s objectives.

“Laying the foundation is the key, and that’s really what I’ve been doing for the last year-and-a-half — to get the pieces done, so when I go away, it doesn’t die,” Robb said.

He emphasized the need for higher-paying jobs in the community, noting that 21% of Prescott residents are at the “near-poverty” level, and 35% of workers commute more than 50 miles per day.

“That’s kind of telling us something — hey wait a minute, what’s the imbalance here?” Robb said.

Currently, he said, government is the No. 1 employer in the area, offering jobs that average $62,000 per year. The No. 2 employer is the health industry, with jobs in the $52,000-per-year range.

“And then you get into retail and accommodations, and you’re down to $23,000 [a year],” Robb said.

Robb’s report included an update on the long-discussed community innovation/incubation center, which he said is on track to becoming reality.

“What we’re trying to do is one, protect our culture, and two, protect our citizens that want to stay here and have good jobs,” Robb said.