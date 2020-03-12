Cirque du Soleil cancels Axel performances
Updated as of Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:43 PM
Cirque du Soleil announced in a news release Thursday afternoon, March 12, that it is canceling its upcoming “AXEL” performances at the Findlay Toyota Center, originally scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, due to the WHO and CDC’s recommendation for social distancing as well as the escalation of the COVID-10 pandemic.
Cirque du Soleil’s touring division will work to reschedule the dates for the performances in the upcoming weeks. Ticket holders will receive official notices on how to proceed with the change of date by their original point of purchase. Those who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or their call center will automatically be refunded on the credit card used for the purchase.
Cirque du Soleil is continuing to monitor the situation and will share additional information as needed. For more information, call the organization’s customer service team at 1-877-924-7783.
Information provided by Cirque du Soleil.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- No Yavapai County coronavirus cases reported; patients await test results
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Two Prescott men allegedly charge Chino Valley woman’s credit card 26 times in shopping spree
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- 18-year-old Prescott Valley man accepts plea agreement for child abuse at Gummy Bear child care center
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: