Cirque du Soleil cancels Axel performances

Cirque du Soleil announced in a news release Thursday afternoon, March 12, that it is canceling its upcoming “AXEL” performances at the Findlay Toyota Center, originally scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, due to the WHO and CDC’s recommendation for social distancing as well as the escalation of the COVID-10 pandemic.

Cirque du Soleil’s touring division will work to reschedule the dates for the performances in the upcoming weeks. Ticket holders will receive official notices on how to proceed with the change of date by their original point of purchase. Those who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or their call center will automatically be refunded on the credit card used for the purchase.

Cirque du Soleil is continuing to monitor the situation and will share additional information as needed. For more information, call the organization’s customer service team at 1-877-924-7783.

Information provided by Cirque du Soleil.