OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 13
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Cirque du Soleil cancels Axel performances

Cirque du Soleil has cancelled their Axel performances. (Laura Schairer/Courtesy)

Cirque du Soleil has cancelled their Axel performances. (Laura Schairer/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 12, 2020 9:44 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:43 PM

Cirque du Soleil announced in a news release Thursday afternoon, March 12, that it is canceling its upcoming “AXEL” performances at the Findlay Toyota Center, originally scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, due to the WHO and CDC’s recommendation for social distancing as well as the escalation of the COVID-10 pandemic.

Cirque du Soleil’s touring division will work to reschedule the dates for the performances in the upcoming weeks. Ticket holders will receive official notices on how to proceed with the change of date by their original point of purchase. Those who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or their call center will automatically be refunded on the credit card used for the purchase.

Cirque du Soleil is continuing to monitor the situation and will share additional information as needed. For more information, call the organization’s customer service team at 1-877-924-7783.

Information provided by Cirque du Soleil.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cirque Du Soleil presents Axel, March 19-21
VIDEO: Cirque Du Soleil's "Saltimbanco"
Colorful Cirque du Soleil will dazzle with urban fantasy
Come experience 'A Magical Cirque Christmas', Dec. 27
Photo: Circus of Color
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries