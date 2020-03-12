Central Yavapai Fire District governing board announces vacancy

The Central Yavapai Fire District Board of Directors is seeking a community-minded individual to fill a current vacancy on its five-member volunteer board. The current term expires Nov. 30, 2020.

Board members must be registered voters and reside within the Central Yavapai Fire District boundaries, which includes Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Williamson Valley and portions of unincorporated Yavapai County.

Regular board meetings are held on the fourth Monday of March, April, May, June, September and December at 4:30 p.m.; other meetings are scheduled as needed.

Applications are available at 8603 E. Eastridge Drive, Prescott Valley, or on the district’s website: www.cazfire.org.

Completed original applications must be received by 5 p.m. on March 26. Interviews will be conducted in open meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1. Applicants must attend this meeting to be considered.

All applications must be delivered to Central Yavapai Fire District, 8603 E. Eastridge Drive Prescott Valley, Arizona, 86314

No faxed or emailed applications will be accepted.

For additional information, call 928-772-7711.

Information provided by the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.