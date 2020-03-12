OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, March 13
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Central Yavapai Fire District governing board announces vacancy

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority’s administration building in Prescott Valley is where the Central Yavapai Fire District and Chino Valley Fire District boards often host their public meetings. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority’s administration building in Prescott Valley is where the Central Yavapai Fire District and Chino Valley Fire District boards often host their public meetings. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Originally Published: March 12, 2020 9:40 p.m.

The Central Yavapai Fire District Board of Directors is seeking a community-minded individual to fill a current vacancy on its five-member volunteer board. The current term expires Nov. 30, 2020.

Board members must be registered voters and reside within the Central Yavapai Fire District boundaries, which includes Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Williamson Valley and portions of unincorporated Yavapai County.

Regular board meetings are held on the fourth Monday of March, April, May, June, September and December at 4:30 p.m.; other meetings are scheduled as needed.

Applications are available at 8603 E. Eastridge Drive, Prescott Valley, or on the district’s website: www.cazfire.org.

Completed original applications must be received by 5 p.m. on March 26. Interviews will be conducted in open meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1. Applicants must attend this meeting to be considered.

All applications must be delivered to Central Yavapai Fire District, 8603 E. Eastridge Drive Prescott Valley, Arizona, 86314

No faxed or emailed applications will be accepted.

For additional information, call 928-772-7711.

Information provided by the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

CYFD seeks to fill board vacancy
Town boards need citizen volunteers
Roundup
Commission, board members sought
Town of Chino Valley seeks applicants for advisory boards
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries