OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 12
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Biden, Sanders try to show they would be better in a crisis

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, De. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, De. (Matt Rourke/AP)

BILL BARROW and RANDALL CHASE, Associated Press
Originally Published: March 12, 2020 3:50 p.m.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday called for a sweeping national response to the coronavirus outbreak, chiding President Donald Trump for a response he said was woefully insufficient and warning that the widening public health crisis should not be viewed through a lens of politics.

“This administration has left us woefully unprepared for the exact crisis we now face,” Biden said in a speech delivered from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, and tailored to draw sharp contrasts between the former vice president and the Republican incumbent he hopes to topple this fall.

A short time later, Biden's last Democratic presidential rival, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, said the outbreak may isolate Americans working from home and in quarantine and he suggested the country needed to band together, not divide.

“If there ever was a time in the modern history of our country when we were all in this together this is the moment," Sanders said. He said of Trump's White House, “We have an administration that is largely incompetent and whose incompetence and recklessness have threatened the lives of many, many people in our country.”

Biden said he is already up to meeting such challenges better than Trump.

“No president can promise to prevent future outbreaks, but I can promise you this, when I’m president we will be better prepared, respond better and recover better,” Biden declared. “We will lead with science, listen to the experts, will heed their advice. We’ll build American leadership and rebuild it to rally the world to meet the global threats that we are likely to face again.”

Biden cautioned that the virus, which some Trump allies have dismissed as overblown fodder for the president's critics, “does not have a political affiliation.” And in a direct dig at Trump, Biden added another pledge: “I’ll always tell you the truth. This is the responsibility of a president. That’s what is owed the American people.”

The former vice president and Sanders gave their dueling addresses on the coronavirus less than 24 hours after Trump spoke to the nation from the Oval Office about a public health crisis he’d previously downplayed.

Sanders called on Trump to declare a national emergency and said a hotline should be established for people seeking information about coronavirus.

He also said the U.S. was at a “major disadvantage” compared with other countries since many people have no medical insurance.

Sanders has advocated for fully government-financed health care under a “Medicare for All” system that is the centerpiece of his campaign. But he said Thursday that in the meantime during the outbreak, the government must ensure that, “Everyone must be able to get all of the health care that they need without cost.” He added that if a vaccine to the virus is developed, it should be free.

“We need an emergency response to the current emergency,” Sanders said, “and we need it immediately.” With his speech, Biden unveiled a slate of policy proposals and said Trump is “welcome to adopt all of it today.” Biden called for all medically necessary testing for the virus to be accessible and without cost. He called for Congress to enact paid leave for all Americans, both as a temporary fix in responding to the current health crisis and a long-term solution to what he describes as a key gap in U.S. labor practices. Biden also proposed mobilizing federal resources to ensure at least 10 testing sites in every state and providing federal aid, including from the Pentagon, to put a stand-up hospital in any American city where an outbreak exceeds the capacity of existing health care infrastructure. Biden pledged that his administration would hold daily briefings in any such crisis, with top public health professionals in front of cameras to address the nation directly.

Hours later, Biden campaign leaders said in a memo that beginning Saturday, all campaign staff -- at Philadelphia headquarters and in field offices around the country -- will work from home. All Biden offices will be closed to the public.

The campaign also said all fundraisers will become virtual events indefinitely, with pooled press access. Biden has virtual campaign events scheduled for Friday in Illinois and Monday in Florida, replacing planned rallies.

The memo, signed by senior strategist Anita Dunn and new campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon, states that "small gatherings are safe," according to public health officials, provided no exposed persons participate. "We will continue to hold smaller events like roundtables, house parties, and press statements, as well as virtual events, like tomorrow’s virtual town hall," the pair wrote.

Similarly, Sanders spokesman Mike Casca announced that “out of an abundance of caution for our staff, volunteers and supporters” the campaign has asked all staff to work from home and "will no longer hold large events or door-to-door canvasses, instead moving to digital formats and outreach wherever possible.”

Aides said the aim of Biden's speech, besides addressing the current situation, was to give voters a practical example of one of his core arguments: that he’d be ready on Inauguration Day to handle whatever trials reach the Oval Office. In some ways, the dynamics recall the financial crisis that mushroomed late in the summer of 2008. The meltdown further damaged outgoing President George W. Bush and his Republican Party, dealing GOP nominee John McCain a new setback and granting a wider opening for Democratic nominee Barack Obama and his running mate, Biden. But that unfolded weeks before the election — Biden must keep making his case for nearly eight months.

Biden now leads Sanders by more than 150 delegates after winning four more state primaries Tuesday, with Washington state still being counted. And his advantage could expand considerably next Tuesday when the delegate-rich states of Florida, Illinois and Ohio hold primaries.

Biden and Sanders will meet in a debate Sunday night on CNN, without a live audience.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Sanders is 78. Biden is 77.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Despite virus risk, 2020 hopefuls keep up campaigns for now
Funt: Who offers the Rx for troubled times?
After static summer, Democratic race enters a chaotic fall
Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US
Biden launches 2020 bid warning 'soul' of America at stake
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries