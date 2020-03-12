Attend the 'Spring Community Seed Exchange,' Saturday, March 14

Everyone is invited to participate in the "Spring Community Seed Exchange" hosted by the Prescott Farmers Market located at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14.

There will be heirloom, organic, and conventional seed varieties available for give-away, but most importantly they encourage you to bring your own seeds to donate and exchange.

Here's what you need to know:

The seed exchange is open to the public and you are not required to bring seeds in order to participate.

Please label any seeds that you bring with the crop variety, harvest location, month/year, and the name of the harvester.

Please bring your own storage for seeds, such as paper envelopes or glass jars. If you forget, seed envelopes will also be available for use.

Many seeds that we will be distributing have been grown and saved from gardens in the area so they are adapted to the local climate.

For more information, visit prescottfarmersmarket.org.

