Williams: Finding heroism

I recently spoke to a very special person. This lady lost her sight as a baby, learned braille at the age of 3, graduated 18th in her public high school class of 311, and managed a corporation with her husband that provided computers, software and training to the blind, free of charge. Oh, did I mention that in addition to having four daughters of their own, she and her husband raised nine special-needs children?

In 1935, when Arianna’s mother received the news that her 2-month-old baby was blind, neighbors suggested institutionalizing the child. But her mother had already decided that Arianna would be raised as normally as possible. Arianna was relatively new to her family at that time, but the concept of self-determination was not. Even though her mother hadn’t finished the seventh grade herself, she provided a motivational foundation for Arianna that would propel her daughter throughout her life.



For the first nine years of her education, Arianna attended the Overbrook School for the Blind in Philadelphia, where the overriding objective was to teach independence to students. Arianna says from the beginning, she and her classmates were responsible for making their own beds every morning, managing their own wardrobe and finding their way around the campus without the aid of white canes.

In 1949, Arianna and one other blind student were admitted to a public high school in New Jersey as an experiment. During those first few days of class, she doesn’t remember being anxious since she’d always wanted to be enrolled in the public education system. She loved chemistry, but wasn’t allowed to conduct in-class experiments. When the bell rang each day, and as she prepared to leave for the next class, her chemistry teacher would launch questions at her. She’d respond with equations and symbols for the elements. It became a fast-paced ritual that both enjoyed.

Extracurricular activities included choir and performing as the only flutist in the orchestra.

Upon graduation, she wanted to go to college to learn how to teach blind students, but the Commission For The Blind discouraged her, saying she should lower her expectations and learn dictation, instead. She attended Rider College for a year, where she learned to use a Dictaphone and an edifone and how to operate a switchboard with braille attachments. She then developed film for a photography company until automation threatened her job. So, she quit with prospects of operating a switchboard for a nursing home.

In 1957, she requested a seeing-eye dog. The guide dog training instructor was so good at his job that Arianna married him. Over the next few years, the couple gave birth to four daughters, then adopted and raised nine special-needs children, three of whom were blind.

In the late 1990s, Arianna was forced to make some difficult decisions. Newly divorced, she enrolled in a computer school to improve her employment skills. Later, leading a vision-loss support group, she met Lou, a fellow who was in the process of losing his sight. It was “love at first sound,” she says.

Soon after they were married in 1993, they formed a nonprofit corporation dedicated to developing computer literacy for the blind. Their program provided computers, specialized software and two weeks of training at no cost to the student. Arianna and Lou spoke to service organizations seeking funding and hardware/software donations.



Arianna’s husband passed away in 2015 and Arianna retired. Today, she’s teaching braille to an 83-year-old student.



Incidentally, I selected the title for this column, not to patronize Arianna, but to emphasize my belief that an individual who overcomes a major challenge in life — and focuses his or her attention on helping others — defines that nebulous trait that we call heroism.



To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.