Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 12
Potential candidates indicate interest in county offices; six file so far

Yavapai County has multiple ballot drop-off sites. Information on drop-off sites is available online at: www.yavapai.us/GOVOTE. The county advises against mailing ballots after Wednesday, March 11, for the Presidential Preference Election. (Courier file)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 10:09 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:39 PM

Three days into the petition-filing process for Yavapai County positions, six candidates have filed so far, and nearly 30 more are possibly still to come.

The first day to file petitions for a range of county positions was Monday, March 9. Among the positions up for election in 2020 are all five Yavapai County Supervisor seats; County Attorney; County Assessor; County Sheriff; County Recorder; County Schools Superintendent; County Treasurer; two Superior Court Judges; and Bagdad/Yarnell Constable.

Yavapai County Elections Director Lynn Constabile reported Wednesday, March 11, that six candidates had filed petitions to date. They include:

• Harry Oberg, a Republican from Prescott, running for Board of Supervisors District 1, who filed petitions with 404 signatures on March 9.

• Jodi Rooney, a Republican from Prescott Valley, running for Board of Supervisors District 2, who filed 102 signatures on March 11.

• Craig Brown, a Republican from Prescott, incumbent running for Board of Supervisors District 4, who filed 904 signatures on March 9.

• Mary Mallory, a Republican from Prescott Valley, appointed incumbent running for Board of Supervisors District 5, who filed 389 signatures on March 10.

• Tim Carter, a Republican from Prescott, incumbent running for County School Superintendent, who filed 512 signatures on March 9.

• Chip Davis, a Republican from Clarkdale, appointed incumbent running for County Treasurer, who filed 546 signatures on March 9.

Constabile pointed out that the signature requirements are based on voter registration totals, and are different for each position.

To run for Board of Supervisors, signature requirements are: District 1 — at least 58 signatures; District 2 — at least 58 signatures; District 3 — at least 50 signatures; District 4 — at least 67 signatures; District 5 — at least 57 signatures. The maximum signatures for Board of Supervisors range from 1,974 for District 3 to 2,668 for District 4.

For most other offices, the candidates must file at least 287 signatures, and not more than 11,470. For Bagdad/Yarnell Constable, the minimum is 40 signatures, and the maximum is 391.

Constabile said the candidates who have filed can still continue circulating petitions and can bring in supplemental signatures in the coming weeks.

The deadline for filing petitions is April 6.

The County Recorder’s website lists about 34 people who have either pulled a nominating packet and/or have filed a statement of interest and a committee. They include:

• Board of Supervisors, District 1 – Sherrie Hanna, John Lutes, David McNabb, and Harry Oberg.

• Board of Supervisors, District 2 — Brandi Bateman, Thomas Bonk, Robert Burress, Wiley Cline, James Gregory, and Jodi Rooney.

• Board of Supervisors, District 3 — Randall Garrison and Donna Michaels.

• Board of Supervisors, District 4 — Jane Anderson, Rand Armstrong, and Craig Brown.

• Board of Supervisors, District 5 — Steve Irwin, Mary Mallory, Glenn Martin, and Brian Silvernale.

• Constable — Bagdad/Yarnell – Mike Harris and Cody Taylor.

• County Assessor — Judd Simmons.

• County Attorney — R. Lieberman, Sheila Polk, and David Stringer.

• County Recorder — Leslie Hoffman.

• County School Superintendent — Tim Carter.

• County Sheriff — Brian Andreozzi and David Rhodes.

• County Treasurer —Robert Beyea, Chip Davis, and Pam Pearsall.

• Superior Court Judge, Division 4 — Krista Carman.

• Superior Court Judge, Division 7 — Michael Bluff.

Watch the Courier for updates each week.

