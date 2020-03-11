OFFERS
PCA presents ‘God of Carnage’ at Stage Too
Four characters, one set, director says

Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” is set for a run in Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage Too. Showtimes and tickets are available online at www.pca-az.net. (Kevin Nissen/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 9:11 p.m.

Prescott Center for the Arts is set to continue its 50th season with Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” on Stage Too, directed by Kevin Nissen.

Nissen said he wanted to put the show on because of how well it’s written and how interesting the characters are.

“The dialogue seems so realistic and the characters so interesting that I thought this was something that would really work well in Stage Too,” he said. “There’s only four characters in the play, it’s all one set, the play only lasts about 65 minutes, so it’s short and powerful. I thought it’s something that Prescott in general would really find interesting.”

The show is about two couples who meet to civilly discuss a schoolyard squabble between their sons, and takes place in the living room of one of the families. Though they’re all there to have an adult and sophisticated discussion, it soon devolves into a playground battle on its own, Nissen said. Since it’s in Stage Too, the audience is right on top of it and it’s like they are sitting in the living room watching them, he said.

A lot of people wanted to be in the play, creating a good turnout for auditions, Nissen said. He wound up having four outstanding performers, he said.

“It really appeals to an actor because … the dialogue is so fantastic,” Nissen said. “It’s four equal parts, so you’ve got four characters, each one carries and equal amount of the load in the play.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14, Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, and Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Sunday, March 22, and Sunday, March 29. Tickets are $19, available online at www.pca-az.net.

“God of Carnage” is a black comedy and he and the actors have been true to the script, allowing the dark humor to come out on its own, Nissen said.

“Pretty much, we just sort of let the dialogue speak for itself and just do what the play directs us to do,” he said. “Everything else sort of takes care of itself.”

Stage Too is located in the alley behind the main stage located at 208 N. Marina St.

