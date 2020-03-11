Obituary Notice: LaVerne Henry Peterson
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 9:05 p.m.
LaVerne Henry Peterson, age 93, was born October 21, 1926 in Greenville, Pennsylvania and passed away on March 9, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Final funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
