Nonprofit in Brief: AARF hosts wine tasting fundraiser on March 28

AARF hosts wine tasting fundraiser on March 28

The Arizona Animal Rescue Friends will have a wine tasting fundraiser on Saturday, March 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Back Alley Wine Bar at 156 S. Montezuma in the back alley.

Four Tails Vineyard will be supplying the wine. The cost to attend is $20 and will include a silent auction and drawing. Proceeds benefit the Mayer animal rescue and sanctuary.

“This will be a wonderful fundraiser to support the dogs in our care,” said volunteer Luann Herbert.

For more information, contact AARF at 928-925-7219.

Living with low vision course set for March, April

People who Care is sponsoring a “Confident Living with Low Vision” course on upcoming Wednesdays, March 18, 25 and April 1, 8 and 15. Each day’s session will last from 10 a.m. to noon at the Prescott United Methodist Church, Douglas room, 505 W. Gurley St. in Prescott. This is a community outreach that is free to the public, but registration is required. Please call 928-445-2480 to register.

Information provided by People Who Care.

Grant cycle open for United Way of Yavapai County

Each year, United Way of Yavapai County has specific dates in which grant requests can be made. The grant program is open to verifiable 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and must be used exclusively in Yavapai County.

This year, the United Way is rolling out a brand new program management system using e-CImpact. This user-friendly online platform covers all aspects of our Community Impact Program, letters of intent, grant applications and program reporting. The United Way will be available to help walk you through the registration process, if needed. Additional information will be on their website. This will be the only funding cycle available for the next 12 months.

The first step is to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI), explaining your program and how the program helps to reduce poverty in the categories of Health, Education or Income (Financial Stability) in Yavapai County. If approved, you will be given access to an online application. The LOI’s will only be accepted until March 20. No LOI’s will be accepted after March 20.

The United Way is excited to partner with local nonprofits to help improve the lives of those in need in Yavapai County. For questions, please call 928-778-6605.

Information provided by United Way of Yavapai County.