Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 12
Weather  50.0 weather icon
NAZ Suns, Stars game postponed in Prescott Valley after NBA suspends season
NBA G League

In this undated Courier file photo, the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, home of the Northern Arizona Suns, sits empty. The Northern Arizona Suns were scheduled to play the Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, but the game was postponed. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night due to a Utah Jazz player testing positing for the coronavirus. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 9:26 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, March 11, 2020 11:45 PM

NBA G League suspends 2019-2020 season following NBA announcment

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Northern Arizona Suns and Salt Lake City Stars were scheduled to play Wednesday night, but after the NBA suspended its season due to a Utah Jazz player testing positive for the coronavirus, the game was postponed.

Players for the Suns and Stars reportedly warmed up prior to the contest at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, but after the pregame festivities, fans were asked to leave and players returned to the locker room.

At roughly the same time the Suns and Stars were scheduled to tipoff in Prescott Valley, the NBA issued a statement that it was suspending its season.

The Stars are a minor league affiliate and NBA G League club of the Jazz.

Late Wednesday night after the NBA’s announcement, the G League issued a statement via its Twitter account: “In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the NBA’s announcement tonight that it is suspending game play, the NBA G League has also suspended the 2019-20 season, effective after tonight’s game.”

The Suns were scheduled to host the Oklahoma City Blue in Prescott Valley on Saturday, March 14.

No further information was available as to how long the G League will suspend its season.

NBA COMES TO A HALT

In Oklahoma City, the Jazz and Thunder were minutes away from tipoff Wednesday night before health officials rushed the floor and told game management and team staff of the positive test.

Utah players were reportedly quarantined in the locker room at Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the Thunder, to be tested by health officials for coronavirus.

Reportedly, Jazz center Rudy Gobert is the player who tested positive for coronavirus. He never entered the arena, however, as he was listed as questionable with an illness and was still at a team hotel.

The NBA issued a statement at 6:30 p.m. saying at the conclusion of Wednesday night’s games, league play would be suspended until further notice.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said.

The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets were in the middle of the game when the news broke and finished the contest, but the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings game never tipped off.

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more on the Northern Arizona Suns and the G League as this story continues to develop.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

