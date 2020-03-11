OFFERS
Letter: Mental state

Originally Published: March 11, 2020 7:49 p.m.

Editor:Hal Bray recently characterized Prescott Indivisible as simply the Trump Resistance. And, there is some truth inasmuch as Indivisible was formed to organize opposition to Trump’s policies. He states that the Trump Resistance is “the cutting edge of the Trump Derangement Syndrome.” It is here that he begins to wander.

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is “an organized, dedicated hate group?” No. In 2003 the late Charles Krauthammer coined the phrase “Bush Derangement Syndrome” to describe the opposition — resistance, if you will — to George Bush’s policies. TDS was first applied to Ruling Class Republicans, i.e., the original “Never Trumpers” in 2015. TDS is a fictional psychosis, not an organized hate group.

Sean Hannity applied the term to the coverage of Trump’s continued insistence that he was correct about Hurricane Dorian’s danger to Alabama. For him TDS is the mental state of any Trump critic, not Donald Trump.

Charles Krauthammer again: “Trump was elected to do politically incorrect — and needed — things . . . He was not elected to do crazy things . . . If he cannot distinguish between the two, TDS will only become epidemic.” TDS here applies to both Trump himself and to his critics.

For others TDS “is a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their love of Donald Trump, to the point they will abandon all logic and reason.” (Urbandictionary.com) Some on the Religious Right and even within the Republican Party believe that God anointed Donald Trump to save the nation.

“What Team Trump is calling derangement is . . . rational concern about his behavior and the direction he’s taking the country.” (Eric Zorn -Chicago Tribune, July 2018) Indivisible members are focused on the impact of Trump’s policies on our country, our state and our community. Resistance is not hate; it is an expression of concern.

Douglas Nall

Prescott

