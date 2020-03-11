Get ready to roll at the 3rd annual free bike rodeo

Families are invited to bring their children to a bicycle education event taking place in Prescott Valley on Saturday, March 21.

Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital will be hosting its 3rd annual Free Bike Rodeo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3700 North Windsong Drive. Officers with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) will be assisting the festivities.

The purpose of the event is to teach children about bicycle skills and safety, as well as “rules of the road,” according to a PVPD news release.



This is primarily done with six safety stations:

• Bike inspections by Prescott Valley Police Department.

• Helmet and bike fitting.

• Starts and stops.

• Obstacle course.

• Crazy driveway.

• Newspaper toss.

The event also offers food and entertainment.

Free helmets will be given to participants while supplies last, the release states.

Children who complete all the safety stations

will also have an opportunity to win a bicycle. Participants must bring their own bicycles and helmets if they plan on riding, the release states.

For more information, call Debbie McLane at 928-899-0258 or 928-759-8800.