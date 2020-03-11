OFFERS
Frontier Rotary Club in Prescott launching fundraiser

Left to right: Rex Townsend, president of the Prescott Frontier Rotary, Wendy Elgen, president of Prescott Sunup Rotary and Tom Ebel, president of Prescott Rotary, stand beside the Rotary sign in the downtown plaza. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: March 11, 2020 8:39 p.m.

Prescott Frontier Rotary is offering up a Spring Over-the Line fundraiser and they’re looking for high school through adult softball players and sports-minded sponsors. Over-the-Line or OTL is a sport commonly played in beach communities and is to softball what pickle ball is to tennis.

It’s a casual and fast-paced game that involves hitting a softball over a line to score points. It draws on the usual skills of softball without the requisite need to run, which explains it’s popularity among the baseball-loving-over-40-creaky-knee set.  Games are played with threeperson teams that bat into a narrowly marked field or “court” defended by the opposition. The object is to hit a ball into fair territory without it being caught.

The tourney will be a round-robin affair with prizes awarded to first place teams in each of seven divisions. Three- person teams are invited to play at a cost of $50 and sponsorship’s are available starting at $100. Participating sponsors will be named on the official T-shirts, signage on the courts, and on the event banner.

Brochures and applications are available at the YMCA, Prescott Parks and Recreation and at Full Swing batting cages in Prescott Valley. Links for official tournament rules and demonstration videos are located at the bottom of the brochure. For more information call Lori Dekker at (760) 807-2231.

Information provided by Prescott Frontier Rotary Club

