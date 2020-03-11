Flash flood watch issued for Yavapai County Thursday, Friday
The National Weather Service office near Flagstaff has issued a flash flood watch for Yavapai County and surrounding counties starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, and continuing until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
The best chances for heavy rain showers and possible thunderstorms will be over northern Gila County and southern and western Yavapai County Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon, according to the warning.
“With the ground being pretty saturated, we anticipate that could lead to some flooding issues,” said Megan Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office near Flagstaff. “Granite Creek always goes up, so we can anticipate that, but particularly any dry washes are going to be running and any creeks and streams are going to be seeing elevated water levels.”
As of midday Wednesday, the sub-tropical storm slowly moving over the area dumped about .75 to 1.5 inches of rain on the Prescott area, Taylor said.
This additional plume of moisture on Thursday and Friday is expected to bring an additional 1.5 to 2.5 inches to the area.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Report: Gateway Mall power may be shut off, property owner says bill has been paid
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Two Prescott men allegedly charge Chino Valley woman’s credit card 26 times in shopping spree
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 8, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: