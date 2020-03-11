Embry-Riddle, other universities begin travel restrictions amid spread of virus

Universities in Arizona are implementing new travel restrictions and requiring some students who have been out of the country to self-quarantine to minimize danger related to COVID-19.

Some schools have halted all nonessential campus-related travel to countries with high watch level ratings as outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Prescott, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University issued a few rules for travel that are to take place immediately, including university-funded travel or sponsored travel to large, professional conference being prohibited.

Additionally, according to ERAU’s website, all nonessential domestic or international travel is canceled, and ERAU spokesperson Ginger Pinholster in an email to the Courier on Wednesday, said that students are being asked to register their personal travel with the school.

Down the road, however, Yavapai College spokesperson Tyler Rumsey has said no travel restrictions are in place at this time.

“Right now and until there are specific instructions from Yavapai County Health department we have not implemented any restrictions,” Rumsey said. “We will get together on Tuesday [March 17] morning and discuss what’s happening in our county, state and region and we will then decide our next steps.”

STATE

Arizona State University President Michael Crow said in a campus-wide email last week that although the university will not regulate personal travel, all staff and students who plan to be in countries with CDC watch ratings of 2 or 3 must follow a 14-day self-quarantine upon return. Crow said students traveling to countries with a level 2 or 3 rating should contact ASU Health Services for additional guidance. Level 3 countries are China, Iran, Italy and South Korea; Japan is a level 2.

The CDC said Friday that 164 cases of the respiratory virus have been reported in 19 states, and 11 people have died.

ASU is one of the largest public universities in the nation, with more than 72,000 students enrolled at its metropolitan campuses. The university earlier canceled all study abroad programs in mainland China, through summer 2020.

“Travelers from level 2 or 3 countries should self-isolate at their home or an off-campus resid ence for 14 days and monitor their symptoms before returning to campus,” ASU’s COVID-19 webpage states.

The new guidance came as ASU students prepared to head out on spring break next week. School officials advised the community to follow updates during the break, but also said that students should not panic.

“Enjoy your spring break,” Crow said in his statement. “Follow the public health recommendations about washing your hands, staying hydrated, and getting enough rest.”

In Tucson, University of Arizona officials encouraged students and employees to have contingency plans in case they are barred from reentry to the U.S. or required to be quarantined after their break.

“Please carefully weigh the risks and benefits of any international travel,” UArizona’s campus health alerts website states.

Courier reporter Jesse Bertel contributed to this report.