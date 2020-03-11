OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 11
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Editorial: Pedestrians in the median are just trying to survive

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 7:54 p.m.

A bill given preliminary approval at the state House earlier this week that makes it a Class 3 misdemeanor for a pedestrian to be in a median “for any purpose other than to cross the street” may have good intentions, but the consequences are a bit stiff.

House Bill 2474 calls for up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

For standing in a median?

Yes, it is not safe to stand in a median for any reason. These people put their lives in danger when standing in between traffic that is going in opposite directions at a high rate of speed. Even standing in a median at a stoplight can be a dangerous venture.

Although this may be an issue everywhere, including the Prescott area, and especially in Phoenix at major crossroads or freeway entrances, the punishment doesn’t seem to fit the crime.

Examples of other Class 3 misdemeanors in the state of Arizona include:

• Simple assault (touching with intent to injure or provoke);

• Criminal speeding;

• Criminal trespass in the third degree;

• Criminal nuisance;

• Loitering; and,

• Violation of promise to appear.

The thing about assault, criminal speeding and criminal trespassing is, all of those misdemeanors actually put someone else in harm’s way, or harms them directly. It usually isn’t the person who committed the crime itself that is affected.

Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria, who is pushing HB 2474, said people standing in the median are a distraction to drivers.

“They are going to get hit. They have been hit in the past,” Payne said.

Although Payne makes a good point, we’re also forgetting to address why these people might be standing in the median, or on the side of the road, in the first place.

Often times, these people are holding signs reading, “Will work for food,” or, “Homeless, need help.” Other unfortunate signs may read, “Diagnosed with cancer, need help to pay bills.” Or a family member is asking help paying for a funeral because of a death in the family.

Not only does a 30-day stay in jail and $500 fine seem over-the-top, it also seems to injure a party that already has major issues he or she is dealing with.

Is a person who is homeless, or seeking help for a meal going to be able to pay a $500 fine? Likely not. And if they’re in jail, will they be able to solve their problem in the first place? Again, likely not.

Rep. Richard Andrade, D-Glendale, echoes this.

“[Are we really] prepared to throw people in jail and fine them to cover costs that they can’t cover because they’re not fortunate enough because of a medical emergency, medical condition or a death,” Andrade said.

With that, it might be best to rethink this bill, at least the punishment phase of it and, in the end, try to remember that some of these people holding signs in the medians you drive by every day are just trying to survive.

— The Daily Courier

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bill would make hanging around roadway medians a crime
Ten thousand cases, 1,600 square miles equals a busy court
Legally competent: Helping defendants help themselves
Letter: Jailing unemployed is not a solution
Editorial: Latest texting ban has chance of becoming law
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries