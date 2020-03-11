Editorial: Pedestrians in the median are just trying to survive

A bill given preliminary approval at the state House earlier this week that makes it a Class 3 misdemeanor for a pedestrian to be in a median “for any purpose other than to cross the street” may have good intentions, but the consequences are a bit stiff.

House Bill 2474 calls for up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

For standing in a median?

Yes, it is not safe to stand in a median for any reason. These people put their lives in danger when standing in between traffic that is going in opposite directions at a high rate of speed. Even standing in a median at a stoplight can be a dangerous venture.

Although this may be an issue everywhere, including the Prescott area, and especially in Phoenix at major crossroads or freeway entrances, the punishment doesn’t seem to fit the crime.

Examples of other Class 3 misdemeanors in the state of Arizona include:

• Simple assault (touching with intent to injure or provoke);

• Criminal speeding;

• Criminal trespass in the third degree;

• Criminal nuisance;

• Loitering; and,

• Violation of promise to appear.

The thing about assault, criminal speeding and criminal trespassing is, all of those misdemeanors actually put someone else in harm’s way, or harms them directly. It usually isn’t the person who committed the crime itself that is affected.

Rep. Kevin Payne, R-Peoria, who is pushing HB 2474, said people standing in the median are a distraction to drivers.

“They are going to get hit. They have been hit in the past,” Payne said.

Although Payne makes a good point, we’re also forgetting to address why these people might be standing in the median, or on the side of the road, in the first place.

Often times, these people are holding signs reading, “Will work for food,” or, “Homeless, need help.” Other unfortunate signs may read, “Diagnosed with cancer, need help to pay bills.” Or a family member is asking help paying for a funeral because of a death in the family.

Not only does a 30-day stay in jail and $500 fine seem over-the-top, it also seems to injure a party that already has major issues he or she is dealing with.

Is a person who is homeless, or seeking help for a meal going to be able to pay a $500 fine? Likely not. And if they’re in jail, will they be able to solve their problem in the first place? Again, likely not.

Rep. Richard Andrade, D-Glendale, echoes this.

“[Are we really] prepared to throw people in jail and fine them to cover costs that they can’t cover because they’re not fortunate enough because of a medical emergency, medical condition or a death,” Andrade said.

With that, it might be best to rethink this bill, at least the punishment phase of it and, in the end, try to remember that some of these people holding signs in the medians you drive by every day are just trying to survive.

— The Daily Courier