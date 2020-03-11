A cow is on the loose and wanted by police in South Florida
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A cow is on the loose in South Florida. Not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday the animal has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. Somehow it has eluded capture since late January.
The police department put out a tweet: “Wanted: Unknown Cow.”
Followed by this:
“Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools.”
Police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said officers and wranglers have been unable to catch the animal and have backed off when it gets too close to heavily traveled roads.
“It jumps fences,” she said. “It goes into pools.”
Police also say the cow is guilty of “MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police.” These are direct quotes.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 7, 2020
- 2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
- Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 6, 2020
- FBI thinks missing Prescott woman accidentally drowned
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 9, 2020
- Two Prescott men allegedly charge Chino Valley woman’s credit card 26 times in shopping spree
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 8, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 8, 2020
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: