928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 12
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Archway signs OK’d for Whiskey Row alley
Alley awaits arrival of arches

Archway signs will soon join the Prescott mural that now decorates a wall of the Whiskey Row alley. During a Tuesday, March 10, 2020, meeting, the Prescott City Council approved spending $61,250 for fabrication and installation of two archway signs for the Gurley and Goodwin Street ends of the Whiskey Row alley. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: March 11, 2020 10:26 p.m.

photo

A Prescott mural showcasing various aspects of the community was unveiled in the Whiskey Row alley in mid-December. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

In a continuing effort to welcome pedestrians into downtown Prescott’s most prominent backstreet, new archway signs are soon to be installed at the ends of the Whiskey Row alley.

Coming a few months after a colorful “Welcome to Prescott” mural was installed near Gurley Street, the Prescott City Council unanimously approved spending up to $61,250 for two new archway signs for the Gurley and Goodwin Street ends of the alley.

The contract went to local company Work of Arc Fabrication LLC, which will be fabricating the archway signs at its Prescott location, said Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager.

Goodman said the archways are expected to be installed by the end of June.

The enhancement of the Whiskey Row alley has been a project of the city for much of the past year, Goodman told the council on Tuesday.

City officials have maintained that the alley, which runs behind and parallel to Prescott’s famous Whiskey Row, could be better used by the community.

This past September, City Manager Michael Lamar termed the alley as “not the most inviting space in the world right now.”

Making the Whiskey Row alley a more user-friendly space was among the recommendations that the city received from downtown-revitalization consultant Ron Drake during a “Flip this Town” evaluation in 2019.

City leaders agreed that with its high-profile location right in the middle of downtown Prescott, the alley had the potential to become a pedestrian gathering spot, which in turn could help to attract more drivers to use the nearby city’s parking garage.

This past fall, the City Council gave the go-ahead for an enhancement project that was estimated at a cost of about $100,000.

The first step occurred in December 2019, when a mural created by local artists Juliana Hutchins and Dana Cohn was installed on the alley wall near Gurley Street.

The mural features the word “Prescott,” with each of the letters depicting a different aspect of the community, such as “P” for plaza, “R” for rodeo and “O” for outdoors.

The city has also done a general cleanup of the alley, including the removal of trash and grease stains.

Future components of the enhancement will include installation of string lights and new neon signs.

While the council approved the archway signs in a 6-0 vote (Mayor Greg Mengarelli was absent), some discussion arose over the height of the arches and whether they would interfere with the delivery trucks that regularly use the alley.

Noting that the backstreet is largely “a delivery alley,” Councilman Steve Blair asked whether the archways would be high enough.

Goodman said the archways will allow for a 16-foot clearance, and the string lights will be even higher.

On Wednesday, Goodman pointed out that the city’s garbage trucks would likely be among the highest vehicles that will use the alley. He said the city’s Solid Waste Division and the Fire Department were consulted early-on about the necessary height.

“They were comfortable with the 16-foot clearance,” Goodman said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Phil Goode asked Fire Chief Dennis Light whether a ladder truck would have difficulty accessing the alley. He suggested that the archways “Could have been designed as possible break-away (signs)” to allow for better access for fire trucks in the event of a structure fire.

Light responded that the Fire Department had determined that the break-away signs were not needed. He added that ladder trucks would likely be positioned on the Montezuma Street side in the event of a fire.

The money for the archways will come from two sources — $40,000 in bed tax funds (generated by a tax on customers at hotels and other short-term rentals), and $21,250 in city street funds.

More like this story

