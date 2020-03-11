Applications for HUSD superintendent candidates to be released Friday

The hunt is on for Humboldt Unified School District’s next superintendent.

On Friday, March 13, the Arizona School Board Association search effort will officially commence with the release of an application document for potential candidates. The deadline for receipt of those applications is now April 6 — although all dates are subject to change, said the district’s search agent Steve Highlen, the ASBA executive search and policy consultant on Tuesday.

The search process kicked off last week with an online community survey that Highlen said is already generating community response. The Humboldt Unified Governing Board members want to get as much community feedback as possible as they begin the process of replacing Superintendent Dan Streeter.

Streeter, an 11-year Humboldt Unified administrator promoted to superintendent five years ago, will conclude his tenure in the district on June 30. He will be departing to become superintendent of the larger Marana Unified School District located in northwest Tucson.

Marketing for a new superintendent will include advertisement in about 40 state educational organizations as well as among some 50 universities across the country, Highlen explained. Though he does not wish to second-guess how many applicants the district might receive — and the Governing Board will be given all applications for review — Highlen said history suggests a large number of the candidates will come from within Arizona, but there are almost always those that come from out-of-state.

The Governing Board may opt to select from the pool of candidates who submit during the first round of applications or, if they do not find any to their liking, they can opt to seek more candidates. Ideally, board members hope to make a selection prior to Streeter’s departure. Yet the board is clear they do not want to rush. Their intent is to find the right candidate to be the district’s next educational leader.

As for credentials, Arizona gives local district boards broad discretion on what they want in terms of qualifications for a superintendent.

The only mandated state law is that the candidates have a fingerprint clearance and background check. District boards come up with all the other educational and experience criteria.

Highlen did not specify what criteria has been established, noting that will be incorporated into the official application posting that will be on the ASBA website come Friday at 5 p.m.

Highlen was firm he discusses nothing publicly about the search until the board is first notified. Candidate information is kept confidential until finalists are selected and introduced to the community and board. Humboldt’s Governing Board has already specified it intends to conduct a formal public information session between the finalists and community members prior to their interviews.

Highlen encourages all who wish to have a say in the process to complete one of the surveys that is posted on the front page of the district website: www.humboldtunified.com