Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 11
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Wright: Gubernatorial running mates could ensure consistency

mugshot photo
By Jim Wright
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 8:37 p.m.

Voters may get a third chance in November to approve Arizona gubernatorial candidates choosing a running mate, who would serve as lieutenant governor. I, for one, hope this one’s the charm. Voters have previously rejected the idea in 2004 and 2010. HCR 2020 would set up a system in which each party’s gubernatorial candidate would choose a running mate, just as presidential candidates do. The running mate would step in as governor in the event the governor has to vacate the office, and, in the meantime, would also serve as director of the state Department of Administration.

The bill is up for a roll call vote in the House today before moving onto the Senate for consideration.

The existing system elevates a separately elected secretary of state to the governor’s office in the event that the governor is impeached, resigns, is recalled or dies. That secretary of state may or may not be of the same party or political vision as the governor. Rep. Randy Friese, D-Tucson, says “It would benefit the state to have political alignment and, of course, vision alignment for someone who could take over as the chief executive of the state if the governor were to, for some reason, have to vacate the office.” Makes sense to me. Voters choose a particular political vision when electing a governor, and the new system would ensure continuity of that vision should something happen to the governor.

The bill also calls for the governor to name a replacement for the lieutenant governor, with Senate confirmation, should the second-in-command have to leave office. In effect, the governor would be choosing a new running mate that, one would assume, has a similar vision for the state.

Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, a critic of the plan, points out that if a lieutenant governor is appointed to governor, that person gets to appoint the next lieutenant governor, taking the voters out of the process of choosing their leader. Ideal? No. Friese, however is correct in pointing out that the slim chances of such an occurrence are not worth shooting the plan down.

Hopefully the bipartisan support the measure has in the legislature will keep it moving toward the ballot in November, so voters can give it a try.

Jim Wright is a copy editor for the Daily Courier. Contact him at jwright@prescottaz.com

