Student of the Week: Sophia Mortiz
Sophia Mortiz is a friendly and hardworking 3rd grade student here at Del Rio. If you have the chance to meet her you will find someone who knows how to be a good friend. She is always ready to help, whether it’s giving a pencil to someone who doesn’t have one or cheering up a friend when they are feeling sad. She has been in the school district since kindergarten and she loves school. She says her favorite subject is science, especially when it’s about animals. The animals she loves the most, though, are her dog Tuxy, her cat Lily and all of her guppies.
When Sophia is not in school you can find her hanging out with her family and her friends. She loves to play her piano, make beautiful artwork with clay, or go to her jazz and tap classes. She also loves to travel and has been to many places around the U.S. like Phoenix, Flagstaff, Dallas, and as well as out of the country to the Bahamas! We are lucky to have Sophia as a student here at Del Rio!
Information provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.
