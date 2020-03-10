OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 10
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Student of the Week: Sophia Mortiz

Student of the Week: Sophia Mortiz

Student of the Week: Sophia Mortiz

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 7:19 p.m.

Sophia Mortiz is a friendly and hardworking 3rd grade student here at Del Rio. If you have the chance to meet her you will find someone who knows how to be a good friend. She is always ready to help, whether it’s giving a pencil to someone who doesn’t have one or cheering up a friend when they are feeling sad. She has been in the school district since kindergarten and she loves school. She says her favorite subject is science, especially when it’s about animals. The animals she loves the most, though, are her dog Tuxy, her cat Lily and all of her guppies.

When Sophia is not in school you can find her hanging out with her family and her friends. She loves to play her piano, make beautiful artwork with clay, or go to her jazz and tap classes. She also loves to travel and has been to many places around the U.S. like Phoenix, Flagstaff, Dallas, and as well as out of the country to the Bahamas! We are lucky to have Sophia as a student here at Del Rio!

Information provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

CVUSD Student of the Week: Kaleb Kennedy
CVUSD Student of the Week: Bailey York
CVUSD Student of the Week: Natalie
CVUSD Student of the Week: Ava Jamie
Del Rio gets 'A' on achievement scores
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries