OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 10
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Speeding driver accused of endangering others on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley
Cocaine, gun found next to the driver

Leon Ford was arrested in Prescott Valley after allegedly endangering a number of other drivers on Highway 69 on Friday, March 6, 2020. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Leon Ford was arrested in Prescott Valley after allegedly endangering a number of other drivers on Highway 69 on Friday, March 6, 2020. (PVPD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 3:58 p.m.

A Prescott Valley man was arrested after a patrol officer observed him going about 100 mph on Highway 69 shortly after midnight on Friday, March 6.

The officer first spotted the man’s white pickup truck traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) news release.

As the officer attempted to stop the truck, he noted that the vehicle was pushing 100 mph while swerving and crossing the median, forcing westbound traffic to swerve to avoid a collision, the release states.

When the truck was stopped, the officer discovered a white powdery substance and a firearm next to the driver. The substance was tested as cocaine, the release states.

The driver, 43-year-old Leon Roger Ford, was arrested on multiple misdemeanor and felony charges. He was transported and booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde.

“The Prescott Valley Police Department encourages all drivers to be diligently alert to others on the roadway,” PVPD spokesperson Jerry Ferguson said. “Due to the defensive driving of other vehicles on the highway, a collision was avoided.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Vehicle collision leads to felony arrest in PV
Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
Impaired driver collides with DPS trooper on 69; highway closed 5 hours
Motorists continue to speed on local roadways
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries