OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 10
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley police to increase patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

Prescott Valley police officers will be conducting a traffic patrol for extended hours over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday on March 16 and 17, 2020, issuing citations for drunk drivers, speeders and drivers who are not wearing their seatbelts. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Prescott Valley police officers will be conducting a traffic patrol for extended hours over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday on March 16 and 17, 2020, issuing citations for drunk drivers, speeders and drivers who are not wearing their seatbelts. (Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 6:44 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department will be conducting a traffic detail during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, and its officers encourage folks not to drink and drive.

PV patrol officers are partnering with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to encourage “safe, sober St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” the town reports.

Prescott Valley Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be working extended hours on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, in efforts to keep the town’s roadways safe.

On Tuesday, a DUI Command Post will be operating at the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Officers say that they will be enforcing several traffic laws, including those related to exceeding the speed limit, not wearing seat belts, and driving while impaired.

“If you are going to celebrate by drinking alcoholic beverages, consider staying at home,” a Prescott Valley Police Department news release states. “If you’re going to be out in the community, be sure and have a designated driver to get you home safely [Uber, Lyft, etc.]. You can be arrested for DUI if you are impaired to the slightest degree — and the consequences are life-changing.”

Prescott Valley police officers also encourage people to know their limit with alcohol.

“‘Drive Hammered, Get Nailed!’ ‘Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving!’ ‘Even One Drink Can Be One Too Many!’ ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over!’ Don’t treat these as only clever clichés,” the release adds. “Remembering and following them may save your life. The [Prescott Valley Police] Department will also be distributing ‘Know Your Limit’ cards at local liquor establishments.”

PV police officers say that if you see anyone driving erratically on the town’s roads or highways, call the police department immediately.

Call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

The effort, including the checkpoint, will be conducted along with other local law enforcement agencies.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Law enforcement increasing presence for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
Traffic enforcement heightened Independence Day through weekend
Saturation patrols in full force over Fourth
Don't become a DUI statistic on St. Paddy's Day
Police issue 53 tickets, 61 warnings during Highway 69 detail
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries