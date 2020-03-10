Prescott Valley police to increase patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

The Prescott Valley Police Department will be conducting a traffic detail during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, and its officers encourage folks not to drink and drive.

PV patrol officers are partnering with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to encourage “safe, sober St. Patrick’s Day celebrations,” the town reports.

Prescott Valley Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be working extended hours on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, in efforts to keep the town’s roadways safe.

On Tuesday, a DUI Command Post will be operating at the courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Officers say that they will be enforcing several traffic laws, including those related to exceeding the speed limit, not wearing seat belts, and driving while impaired.

“If you are going to celebrate by drinking alcoholic beverages, consider staying at home,” a Prescott Valley Police Department news release states. “If you’re going to be out in the community, be sure and have a designated driver to get you home safely [Uber, Lyft, etc.]. You can be arrested for DUI if you are impaired to the slightest degree — and the consequences are life-changing.”

Prescott Valley police officers also encourage people to know their limit with alcohol.

“‘Drive Hammered, Get Nailed!’ ‘Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving!’ ‘Even One Drink Can Be One Too Many!’ ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over!’ Don’t treat these as only clever clichés,” the release adds. “Remembering and following them may save your life. The [Prescott Valley Police] Department will also be distributing ‘Know Your Limit’ cards at local liquor establishments.”

PV police officers say that if you see anyone driving erratically on the town’s roads or highways, call the police department immediately.

Call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

The effort, including the checkpoint, will be conducted along with other local law enforcement agencies.