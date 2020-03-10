Prescott Valley in Brief: Humboldt Education Foundation Teacher of the Year presentation March 24 at Prescott Resort

Humboldt Education Foundation Teacher of the Year presentation March 24 at Prescott Resort

The Humboldt Education Foundation (HEF) will play host to its 21st Annual Teacher of the Year Event to honor teachers in the Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Prescott Resort, 1500 Highway 69. HEF says tickets are selling fast. Tickets are available for purchase at $35 apiece by visiting humboldteducationfoundation.org/ or by calling 928-759-5109.

This event would not be possible without generous community sponsors, HEF Chairperson Jim Clemens stated in a news release.

Other Foundation projects include: The Carm Staker Student Scholarship Award, classroom grants for special projects, and the HUSD Student Orchestra Project. Humboldt Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and an approved State of Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization for Arizona Tax Credit program.

For more information on becoming a board member or to donate, visit the HEF website at humboldteducationfoundation.org or call James Clemens at 928-499-2288.

PV Early Bird Lions Club to conduct Diabetes Expo March 26 at Prescott Valley Library

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club will be conducting a Diabetes Expo from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 26, in the Crystal Room at Prescott Valley Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd.

Information and resources will be available on prevention, healthy habits, living with diabetes and fitness. Sponsors include Rummel Eye Care, Prescott Valley Public Library, and the Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club.

Complimentary healthy snacks will be available. For more information, call Lion Marnie Uhl at 928-772-8857.

Town of Prescott Valley still seeks applicants for Arts and Culture Commission

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission. Positions are available for two non-voting members.

This commission advises the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture in Prescott Valley. These volunteer positions appointed by the Town Council require some experience and knowledge of arts and culture. Commissioners must be able to lift, bend and set up and take down displays from events.

First priority for membership is given to those who live within Prescott Valley’s corporate limits. However, those who live outside of town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applicants must attend at least one Arts and Culture Commission meeting before an interview is scheduled.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office on the 4th floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Town of Prescott Valley still seeks applicants for Board of Adjustment

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from town residents to serve on the Board of Adjustment, which interprets and enforces town codes regarding zoning and code regulations. This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council, and it requires general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live within Prescott Valley’s corporate limits.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office on the 4th floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Town of Prescott Valley still seeks applicants for Planning & Zoning Commission

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from town residents to fill a seat on the Planning & Zoning Commission.

The Commission provides advisory support on land-use matters and makes recommendations to the Town Council on all land-use changes, subdivisions and comprehensive plan proposals.

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, and it requires some knowledge of and experience with land-use planning. Those appointed must live within Prescott Valley’s corporate limits.

Applications are available in the Executive Management Office on the 4th floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Parks and Rec’s ‘Be a Better Basketball Player’ continues

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department’s “Be a Better Basketball Player” continues from 5 to 6:15 p.m. March 3, 4, 10, 24, 25 and 31, at the Canyon View Prep Academy gym, 9030 Florentine Road, for boys and girls ages 8-12; and from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on those same dates at the PV Boys & Girls Club gym, 8201 E. Loos Drive, for boys and girls ages 13-17.

Cost is $30 per participant for the entire session. Instructor Roy Jenkins, who runs the program, has coached high school basketball, operated basketball camps, and conducted basketball shooting academies in the past. Jenkins teaches participants how to dribble and shoot.

To register, visit the PV Parks and Rec office at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. or sign up online at pvaz.net. For more information, call 928-759-3090.

Police Foundation’s golf tournament, ball drop April 26

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is playing host to its fourth annual Golf Tournament and Ball Drop Sunday, April 26, at StoneRidge Golf Course, 1601 Bluff Top Drive. The tournament includes a Hole-in-One contest with a free car as a prize, a 50/50 drawing, an opportunity to golf with a police officer, lunch, and other activities. The deadline to register is April 17. The Ball Drop is open to anyone, and you do not need to be present to win.

Anyone can buy balls for the Ball Drop at $10 each. The Ball Drop winner gets 50% of the proceeds. For more information, call the Police Foundation at 928-582-0343 after noon or send an email to: pvpolicefoundation@gmail.com.

Family Arts Festival, EGGstravaganza set for April 4

Mark your calendar for the 17th annual Family Arts Festival and EGGstravaganza from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 4, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd.

The Family Arts Festival offers free family-oriented, hands-on activities and performance arts. Visit with the “Easter Bunny” and “Little Bo Peep” during the EGGstravaganza and join the Town of Prescott Valley for free egg hunts for children ages 2-10, starting at noon. Hero Party Rentals’ inflatable play land will also be available on the Civic Center grounds.

Gold Fever Day, Badges and Bobbers April 18 at Fain Park

“Thar’s GOLD in them thar hills!” Join the Town of Prescott Valley as it celebrates Gold Fever Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Fain Park on North Fifth Street. This will be a celebration of Prescott Valley’s rich history, with a focus on pioneer-era living and mining for gold. Guests will have an opportunity to try their hand at gold panning as well as tour historical sites at Fain Park. They can also enjoy live entertainment, shopping with local artisans and vendors, playing games, entering contests, learning survivalist skills, and fishing for free with area law enforcement personnel. Food trucks will also be available on site.

Arbor Day celebration April 24 at Santa Fe Station Park

Prescott Valley’s Parks and Recreation Commission presents its 15th annual Arbor Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 24, at Santa Fe Station Park near the southwest corner of Glassford Hill and Santa Fe Loop roads. This free and fun, educational event offers a special tree-planting ceremony and various children’s activities. A free tree sapling goes home with the first 500 people in attendance.

Pitch, Hit & Run event April 25 at Mountain Valley Park

Join Prescott Valley’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona for the town’s Pitch, Hit & Run event, sponsored by Major League Baseball, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at the Mountain Valley Park Four-plex.

Pitch, Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. This grassroots program provides boys and girls who are 14 years old (as of July 17, 2020) and younger with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball/softball skills.

For more information or to register, visit: pitchhitrun2020.leagueapps.com/events/1490473-prescott-valley-parks--rec. Or, call Marisa Gilardoni at 928-759-3093 or send an email to her at: mgilardoni@pvaz.net.

Consumer scams, identity theft topic of March 19 talk

The Prescott Valley Police Department will play host to a “Consumer Scams and Identity Theft” Presentation from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19. The presentation will be at the Prescott Valley Police Department Training Room at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd. Presenter will be Betty Delano, who is the Senior Outreach Coordinator for the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, Mark Brnovich. The Police Department is bringing this program to the community free of charge, and no reservations are required. It is the goal of the Prescott Valley Police Department to give citizens the tools they need to make informed decisions regarding their online activities and to alleviate fear among senior citizens about being victims of fraud.

Police urge all dog owners to leash, license, vaccinate their pets

The Prescott Valley Police Department’s Animal Control Division says it urges dog owners to leash, license and vaccinate their dogs against rabies in compliance with Town of Prescott Valley Town Ordinance Chapter 6.

The Town of Prescott Valley requires that all dogs be restrained by a leash not to exceed 6 feet in length when not on the owner’s property. The only exception to this rule is when the dogs are at the local dog park in the fenced area.

However, the owner is still expected to be able to control the dog if necessary. Retractable leashes that allow dogs to move farther than 6 feet away from the owners are not an exception to this law. All citizens who bring their dogs out into public places will be held accountable for their dog’s behavior and are responsible for cleaning up after their dog.

Not all citizens are comfortable with being confronted by your dog, even a friendly, well-socialized one, the department says. This is the reason for the 6-foot leash — to allow the owner to keep control of the dog.

A person may own no more than four dogs in the Town of Prescott Valley. All dogs residing in the Town of Prescott Valley are expected to be licensed. Dogs are licensed online through: petdata.com/for-pet-owners/pva/license-online.

To obtain a dog license in Prescott Valley, a dog must have a current rabies vaccination.

It is recommended to get a dog vaccinated against corona, distemper and parvo as well, but the rabies vaccine is the only one required by law. There are low cost clinics in various parts of the Quad Cites that will vaccinate your pet for a reasonable fee.

Dogs bring beautiful qualities to our lives, serving as our comforters and our companions. Following the Town laws governing leash laws, licensing and vaccinations protects our canine friends and respects the safety and personal freedoms of all citizens within our community.

For more information, call Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

Friendly Pines Camp to host open house March 28

Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott will celebrate its 80th summer this year. This long-running, much-loved Prescott sleepaway camp is now the longest-running, family-owned camp in Arizona.

Founded in 1941 by Bud and Isabelle Brown, the camp is still family-owned and the founder’s great-granddaughter, Megan May, is currently the co-director of the camp. The camp is hosting a free Open House and 80th birthday celebration on March 28 for families who are interested in learning more about the summer sleepaway camp experience, there will be an Open House event on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring the whole family for a day of camp tours, wagon rides, toasting marshmallows, zip line rides, drawings for prizes, delicious refreshments, and more.

A complimentary buffet lunch, hot Dutch oven biscuits with honey butter, and ice cream cones will be served. All questions about the sleepaway camp experience will be answered.

Available for boys and girls, ages 6 through 13, Friendly Pines Camp offers a wide range of traditional camp activities: sports, horseback riding, waterskiing, rock climbing, performing arts, fine arts, pets, hiking, canoe, kayaking, and more. There are four-day, one-week, two-week, four-week, and six-week camp sessions available. A sibling discount is offered.

This year, camp will run from May 23 to Aug. 2. This nationally-renowned camp is located in the beautiful, cool pine forest of the Bradshaw Mountains at 933 East Friendly Pines Road, Prescott.

Advanced registration for the 0pen house is requested. Call the camp and let them know how many will be in your party. Call Friendly Pines Camp at 928-445-2128. For more information, visit www.friendlypines.com.

Sons of American Revolution seeks individuals for awards

Prescott Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) seeks to recognize two individuals for the SAR lifesaving award and heroism award.

The SAR lifesaving award recognizes the actions of any person who was directly responsible for the saving of a human life or who prolonged a human life to the extent the victim was still alive upon transfer to the care of medical authorities, even though the victim might expire at a later time.

The SAR heroism award recognizes outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, i.e., acts which involved great personal courage and risk to the recipient. This is intended primarily for acts by civilians not in uniform but does not exclude police/fireman.

Submit nominations to Tim Prater via email timprater86323@gmail.com. For additional information, call/text 928-533-1478.

West Yavapai offers mindfulness class for seniors

The West Yavapai Guidance Clinic will offer a seven-week class titled, “Practicing Mindfulness” for seniors who would like to learn what mindfulness is, and how the practice can enrich and benefit their lives.

The class will be taught on Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. For more information on class location, and to register, call the clinic at 928-445-5211 ext. 2601.