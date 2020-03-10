Prescott set to kick off spring bulk-item collection

A neighborhood-by-neighborhood “bulk item” residential cleanup to help households dispose of larger items that do not fit in a trash cart will be held in Prescott starting March 30.

A news release from the City of Prescott reports that bulky items include household items such as furniture, yard trimmings and some appliances.

“All items must be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday of your collection week,” the news release adds.

City crews will pass through neighborhoods one time only. Crews will start each collection route on Monday of the assigned week and complete the route by Friday, as follows:

• Monday collection route starts March 30.

• Tuesday collection route starts April 6.

• Wednesday collection route starts April 13.

• Thursday collection route starts April 20.

• Friday collection route starts April 27.

Acceptable items include:

• Furniture such as couches, tables, chairs, TVs, beds and mattresses.

• Bathroom fixtures, cabinets, rugs, garage doors, lawn mowers, railroad ties, disassembled swing sets and metal fencing.

• Carpeting (must be rolled up if over four feet long).

• BBQ grills (no propane tanks)

• Leaves and small yard debris (must be bagged).

• Branches, limbs (must be cut to four-foot lengths and tied).

• Appliances containing, or which have contained, CFC’s (Freon) must be accompanied by a certificate from a licensed professional stating that the CFC’s have been evacuated.

Unacceptable items include:

• No contractor or construction demolition debris.

• No tires, oil, propane tanks, auto batteries or hazardous waste materials.

• No concrete, blocks, brick, asphalt, stone or dirt.

More information is available by calling the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116, or by visiting www.prescottrecycles.com.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.