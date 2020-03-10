OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, March 11
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott set to kick off spring bulk-item collection

A neighborhood-by-neighborhood “bulk item” residential cleanup to help households dispose of larger items that do not fit in a trash cart. (Courier stock)

A neighborhood-by-neighborhood “bulk item” residential cleanup to help households dispose of larger items that do not fit in a trash cart. (Courier stock)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 8:45 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 10, 2020 10:13 PM

A neighborhood-by-neighborhood “bulk item” residential cleanup to help households dispose of larger items that do not fit in a trash cart will be held in Prescott starting March 30.

A news release from the City of Prescott reports that bulky items include household items such as furniture, yard trimmings and some appliances.

“All items must be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday of your collection week,” the news release adds.

City crews will pass through neighborhoods one time only. Crews will start each collection route on Monday of the assigned week and complete the route by Friday, as follows:

• Monday collection route starts March 30.

• Tuesday collection route starts April 6.

• Wednesday collection route starts April 13.

• Thursday collection route starts April 20.

• Friday collection route starts April 27.

Acceptable items include:

• Furniture such as couches, tables, chairs, TVs, beds and mattresses.

• Bathroom fixtures, cabinets, rugs, garage doors, lawn mowers, railroad ties, disassembled swing sets and metal fencing.

• Carpeting (must be rolled up if over four feet long).

• BBQ grills (no propane tanks)

• Leaves and small yard debris (must be bagged).

• Branches, limbs (must be cut to four-foot lengths and tied).

• Appliances containing, or which have contained, CFC’s (Freon) must be accompanied by a certificate from a licensed professional stating that the CFC’s have been evacuated.

Unacceptable items include:

• No contractor or construction demolition debris.

• No tires, oil, propane tanks, auto batteries or hazardous waste materials.

• No concrete, blocks, brick, asphalt, stone or dirt.

More information is available by calling the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116, or by visiting www.prescottrecycles.com.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott plans fall bulk item collection
Prescott Solid Waste kicks off annual spring cleanup
Prescott’s annual bulk-item cleanup begins next week
Prescott’s spring cleanup set to begin Monday, March 28
Prescott schedules annual spring cleanup
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries