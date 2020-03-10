OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 10
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pile burning planned along Walker Road through March 20

Fire Managers hope to take advantage of current weather to burn piles located along Walker Road through Friday, March 20. Piles are located south of the Lynx Lake Recreation Area and continue to the community of Walker. (Courier, file)

Fire Managers hope to take advantage of current weather to burn piles located along Walker Road through Friday, March 20. Piles are located south of the Lynx Lake Recreation Area and continue to the community of Walker. (Courier, file)

Originally Published: March 10, 2020 1:34 p.m.

Fire Managers in the Bradshaw Ranger District hope to take advantage of current and forecasted weather to burn piles located along Walker Road through Friday, March 20. Piles are located south of the Lynx Lake Recreation Area and continue to the community of Walker. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on available personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest. Check Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/PrescottNF?lang=en .

The public can obtain additional information via the following:

Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

Twitter: @PrescottNF

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Fire Information: 928-925-1111

Local Ranger Station: Bradshaw RD 928-443-8000

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Pile burning planned for March 2-6 along Walker Road
Pile burning planned Dec. 12-20 in Prescott Basin
Month of prescribed burns planned beginning Oct. 4
Pile burning underway in Prescott Basin
Pile burning planned Nov. 27, 29 in basin
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries