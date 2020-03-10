Pile burning planned along Walker Road through March 20
Fire Managers in the Bradshaw Ranger District hope to take advantage of current and forecasted weather to burn piles located along Walker Road through Friday, March 20. Piles are located south of the Lynx Lake Recreation Area and continue to the community of Walker. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.
In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.
The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.
All prescribed fires activity is dependent on available personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).
Messages will be posted to social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest. Check Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/PrescottNF?lang=en .
The public can obtain additional information via the following:
Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
Twitter: @PrescottNF
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/
Fire Information: 928-925-1111
Local Ranger Station: Bradshaw RD 928-443-8000
Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.
