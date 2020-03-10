Photo: Safety crosswalk painted

The Town of Prescott Valley this week of March 8, 2020, painted a full crosswalk at the corner of East Lakeshore Drive and North Lake Valley Road to improve safety for students going to and from school and the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd. An LED light with a sign attached to it will also soon be installed at the busy intersection, signaling drivers to watch for pedestrians and cyclists crossing Lakeshore Drive.