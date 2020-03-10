Pet of the Week: Cali

Hi, my name is Cali and I am an approximately 10-month-old Pit Bull/Beagle mix. My sister, Nala, and I came to the shelter together and are looking for our new homes. The shelter staff say that although I am timid, I am extremely loving and long for nothing more than to be with my person/people. I am house trained, up to date on vaccines, and spayed. I am looking for a special someone who will allow me to warm up to them at my pace. In return, I promise a lifetime of love. Shelter staff do not know how I feel about other dogs or cats. Please stop by the shelter located at 1950 Voss Drive or give us a call at 928-636-4223 ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.