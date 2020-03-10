Pair of Chino Valley rodeo stars compete in Wickenburg

Rodeo is a rough sport known to deal career-ending injuries.

Saddle bronc rider Chance West and barrel racer Leisa Brug, both of Chino Valley, are dealing with the pain and perseverance to keep on riding.

Both were competing in the 72nd annual Gold Rush Days Senior Pro Rodeo in Wickenburg on Feb. 15.

West, 20, was injured and Brug, 50, has gotten back on the saddle after serious injuries of her own.



The Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo a few months away and both riders have intentions to ride.

West was open bronc riding and thrown off his horse, T6 Waymaker, a few seconds after leaving the gate. He didn’t get up and was taken out of the Everett Bowman Arena in an ambulance while the crowd watched, waited and cheered for his recovery.

He wound up at a Sun City Hospital with a broken fibula and tibia and won’t be back on a horse for at least 8 weeks.

West has been rodeoing since his freshman year at Chino Valley High School where he graduated in 2018. He was a member of the Arizona High School Rodeo Association and won state championships his junior and senior years.

Riding is part of his childhood and his life.

“I’ve always been around it and gradually fell in love with the sport,” West said.

His father, Jaime, was also competitive in numerous rodeo events, so West naturally followed along.

West has been working his way up through the Turquoise Circuit ProRodeo to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) ProRodeo circuit and ultimately the National Finals Rodeo.

Like many other cowboys and cowgirls, he’s addicted to the adrenaline.

“I love how (riding) makes me feel,” West said. “I don’t know how to put into words. It’s just crazy.”

Injuries are part of the price to pay. West isn’t too frustrated, even though he has a few weeks before he can even put minimal weight on the leg.



“I can’t sit here and dwell on it,” he said. “I’ll just make the best of it, go to physical therapy and work through it.”

BRUG

Brug has been riding and roping since she was 9. Her main event is barrel racing and for her rodeo isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle.

“There’s a certain type of grit that becomes part of your DNA,” she said.

2020 is her first-year riding in the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association. She’s also ridden in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) and made it to the WPRA finals in Texas.

A rodeo accident in 2010 left her with a cracked neck, crushed ankle and severe concussion. Knowing some of the treatment would involve surgeries that would prolong a riding hiatus, she fought with her doctors and fought through the pain.

Brug focused on helping her two children develop their rodeo skills while she healed.

Her family has always been supportive of her rodeo activities. Her father often would take her along on his rodeo escapades.



“He was my biggest cheerleader,” Brug said.

Her late husband also cheered her on, especially after the injuries.

“After he died I realized he was right,” Brug said. “I began working my way back to the rodeo arena.”

The passion for riding began burning again.

“The heart of the true competitor was calling,” she said.

She finally caved into the much-needed surgery in 2018 and slowly began riding. She then needed to find and train the right horse for barrel racing. Brug found Billy a year and a half ago and they’ve been competing ever since.

Brug is currently the Senior Specialized Consultant for Arizona State University’s School of Sustainability, working on an official WPRA rider certification, gearing up for another rodeo in March and aiming for competition in the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo. She placed sixth overall at Wickenburg.

“I’m still a work in progress to get where I’d like to be,” she said.

Brug is still 20 at heart and not about to let a few bumps and bruises slow her down.

“Riding is my therapy and I’d go stir-crazy without a horse,” she said. “I’ll ride until I absolutely cannot.”

Aaron Ricca is a stringer for The Daily Courier.