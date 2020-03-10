One Man's Rant: Do not abbreviate

To amuse myself recently, I looked up the acronym “DNA.” Among other definitions, it stands for the admonition, “Do not abbreviate.”

Seems a little circular to use an acronym to warn against abbreviating something, doesn’t it? These three little letters also serve as an abridgement for the Dermatology Nurses’ Association. And for “Delayed Neutron Activation.”

As an American, I have an allergic reaction to delays and postponements, but it might be a good idea to stifle neutrons once in a while, since they can cause havoc when left to their own devices without supervision.



The most common definition of “DNA,” of course is the stuff that makes us…us. “DNA” stands for deoxyribonucleic acid which carries instructions for the development, functioning, growth and reproduction of living organisms and many viruses. Doesn’t that sound wonderful? We each contain a road map that does all the work to create our individuality.

But actually, we’re not as “individual” as you’d think. It’s reported that rhesus monkeys and humans share about 93 percent of their DNA. That may explain the behavior of some of the neighbors. Ninety percent of our DNA is common to Abyssinian house cats. And we share 85 percent of our DNA with mice. And in case you didn’t know, we even share 50% of our DNA with a banana. I have no further comment on that.

DNA is the program that assigns some folks opposable thumbs. The opposable thumb may be the greatest invention of all times. Having an opposable thumb on each hand, in my opinion, takes a great invention and makes it brilliant.

We and our friends and neighbors aren’t the only ones who enjoy opposable thumbs, however. Gorillas, orangutans and chimpanzees do, too. That means that as a foursome, all of us could swing through the trees. And hold a wrench. Oh, and peel that banana. If we really wanted to.

We humans should feel really good about ourselves because on the whole, we easily do routine things with our opposable thumbs every day that gorillas, orangutans and chimps don’t. We can smugly hold a cold bottle of Pabst Blue Ribbon effortlessly with one hand whilst carefully selecting from a tray of peach and prosciutto canapés with the other.

Personally, I don’t think I’ve ever attempted the canapé thing, but I’ve hoisted a few brews on occasion. I did it effortlessly and with an impressive level of smuggery. I even wore a boa on one occasion.

I’ve never seen a western lowland gorilla completely button up his J. Crew Collar Hibiscus Print Hawaiian shirt, either. I did that once. Further, which Sumatran orangutan has a bowling average higher than 87? As I recall, my average on the lanes from earlier years was at least…103. So, I have a reason to feel just a little bit superior. Sixteen points superior.

Humans aren’t quite as prehensile as our furred brethren, though. Prehensility commonly refers to tails as in the monkey domain. Binturongs, pangolins and kinkajous can also use their tails in a prehensile fashion for balance. I have no idea what these lifeforms are, but I’m not jealous.

The only time I could have used some prehensility for balance, myself, was in the 1960s at a bachelor party when I quaffed entirely too many of those PBRs.

Elephants are prehensile in that they can wrap their trunks around objects. Grizzlies are known to peel bark off trees and harvest berries with their prehensile lips. I once knew a girl in high school who could…never mind.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.