Obituary Notice: Carl Freemon Grover Jr.
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 8:07 p.m.
Carl Freemon Grover Jr., age 54, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Prescott Valley.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
