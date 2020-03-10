Local Sports in Brief: Whiskey Off-Road fills to capacity in record time

Epic Rides announced that the 17th Annual Whiskey Off-Road mountain bike event in Prescott on April 24-26, 2020 filled to capacity in record time, with the last available entry being taken on Feb. 28. The previous record was a month later, filling on March 28. Featuring three different distances (15-, 30- and 50 miles), the Whiskey Off-Road serves up some of the finest singletrack in the American Southwest thanks to the efforts of local trail building volunteers, the City of Prescott and the Prescott National Forest. The excitement for the Off-Road Series extends beyond the series opener in Prescott in late April. The Grand Junction Off-Road in neighboring Colorado on May 29-31 is already 70 percent full, and the Carson City Off-Road in the Nevada State Capital on June 26-28 is over 60 percent full. For more information on the Off-Road Series, visit epicrides.com or follow @epicrides on social media channels.

Prescott Area Tennis Association to hold contest for kids April 18

The Prescott Area Tennis Association (PATA) will be holding a special event for children ages 5 to 18 at the Yavapai College Tennis Center on Saturday, April 18. The event is free of charge and will feature a simple contest of basic tennis skills from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The winner will be awarded a new racket, second place will receive a tennis bag and third place will receive five cans of balls. Equipment will be provided but children are more than welcome to bring their own. To sign up or to view more information, visit prescotttennis.com/event/svg.

Four’s a Crowd League sees 3-way tie for 1st to open 2nd half of season

On Monday, March 9, the Four’s a Crowd Spring League at Antelope Lanes got the second half of its season off to an exciting start with a three-way tie for first place. Team No. 1 “The Vets”, Team No. 4 “Shake ’n Bake” and Team No. 2 “Strike Force II” are all tied for the No. 1 spot. “The Vets” had HSS (1650), Team No. 7 “Lucky 7” had HSG (626), Team No. 6 “Every Now and Then” had HHS (1942) and Team No. 12 “Alley Cats” had HHG (738). For the ladies, Wendy Orth had HSS (621) and HSG (227), Sue Fallon had HHS (672) and Joey Salie had HHG (243). For the men, Dick McDonald had HSS (632), HHS (743), and HHG (272). Kevin DeNomie had HSG (249). If interested in bowling in a short-season league (17 weeks), another league will start in August; check in with Antelope Lanes.