OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 10
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Living room burned in Paulden home fire

Firefighters respond to a home fire in the 2400 block of N. Catalina St. in Paulden early Monday morning, March 10, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

Firefighters respond to a home fire in the 2400 block of N. Catalina St. in Paulden early Monday morning, March 10, 2020. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 11:47 a.m.

Firefighters were able to save the majority of a Paulden home that caught fire early Monday morning, March 9.

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) responded to a 911 call in the 2400 block of N. Catalina St. at about 5 a.m.

Crews found a roughly 12,000-square-foot single family home with fire and smoke showing from the front of the building, CAFMA Fire Marshall Rick Chase said.

The home’s owner and his pet cat had safely gotten out of the building before firefighters arrived, Chase said.

The first engine company on scene was able to get a quick knockdown on the flames. A second engine company then helped make sure everything was fully extinguished. Assisting the response was a water tender, battalion chief, fire investigator and deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

“The fire was contained mostly to the living room, with heat and smoke damage to some other parts of the home,” Chase said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Crews put out fire on train in Paulden
Prescott Valley home total loss in structure fire
Paulden family unharmed as fire destroys yurt, trailer
Propane heater starts house fire in Dewey
RV trailer burns up, nearly catches home on fire in Prescott Valley
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries