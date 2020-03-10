OFFERS
Lifeguarding a community
Working at the Town of Chino Valley pool not just another summer job

Lifeguards at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center keep watch over the pool. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

Lifeguards at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center keep watch over the pool. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 7:50 p.m.

Before the Chino Valley Aquatic Center can open for pool season Friday, May 22, the town needs the staff to run it.

After a successful showing at the 2020 Chino Valley Job Fair, where they passed out all of their applications and received back at least three of them, Parks & Recreation staff are still accepting applications for lifeguard, pool manager and cashier, said Recreation Coordinator Hailey Byrd.

“It’s a fun job, it’s a great summer job, you make really good friends, you get to be out in the community,” Byrd said. “I worked at the pool before I started running the pool. It was my favorite job. It was my first job … you really kind of become a family.”

photo

Sable Padilla, a lifeguard at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center during the 2019 season, keeps a sharp eye out for swimmers in peril. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

The age requirement for lifeguards is 16, she said. Applicants need to know how to swim and the town will teach them the rest, Byrd said. A lifeguard instructor will come in and provide training on how to become a lifeguard with first aid, CPR and AED certifications, she said.

Those who have been lifeguards in the past say they’ve enjoyed being with the community, saving lives and teaching kids how to swim, Byrd said.

“That’s a really big one,” she said. “They like being able to make an impact on kids’ lives in a lifesaving way.”

About 22 lifeguards are needed, Byrd said.

Cashiers also have an age requirement of 16 and the skills needed for that are the ability to count back change and have good customer service, she said. A First Aid/CPR certification and food handler’s card are also required.

The starting salary for lifeguards and cashiers at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center is $12 per hour.

As for pool manager, which as an age requirement of 18, they run the facility, Byrd said. They’re in charge of doing the chemicals, handling the customer service and day-to-day operations, she said.

“They need to be lifeguard certified and they need to be responsible and reliable enough to be able to fully run a pool facility while (Recreation Lead) Dallas (Gray) or myself are not there,” Byrd said. “They need to have good customer service skills and think quick on their feet if we have a situation come up.”

Two years of experience supervising staff engaged in aquatic programing or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience is necessary for a pool manager. The starting salary for a pool manager at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center is $13 per hour.

Applications for these positions along with can be found on www.chinoaz.net and taken to the town’s HR department behind the Chino Valley Public Library, 1020 W. Palomino Road.

Applications need to be in by Friday, March 20, and interviews are planned for Wednesday and Thursday, March 25-26.

