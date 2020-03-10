HUSD Student of the Week: Armando Morfin

Congratulations to Armando Morfin from Liberty Traditional School for being the HUSD Student of the Week! Armando is an Eagle that others respect. He often spends his recess cleaning up trash on the playground and encouraging others to help him make our campus beautiful. He is very good at art and enjoys helping other students learn to make beautiful drawings. He always comes to school prepared and ready to learn. He sets an amazing example for others and we are proud him.



Information provided by the Humboldt Unified School District.