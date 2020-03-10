Hole-In-One: Colin Edwards
Originally Published: March 10, 2020 10:42 p.m.
Name: Colin Edwards
Age: 58
From: Dewey
Course/Location: Prescott Golf Club
Hole: 7
Pin: Middle Right
Yards: 169
Club: Hybrid
Ball: Titleist
