Hamilton: You didn't lose an hour, Bernie Sanders redistributed it

HOLLYWOOD —

Psychology Today said it takes people about a week to recover from losing an hour of Sunday sleep due to the clock switch for Daylight Saving Time.

Progressives disagree. They say you did NOT lose an hour of sleep Sunday, Bernie Sanders took it and gave it to someone who needed it more.

Wall Street fell Monday on news of an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia as well as continued fears of coronavirus. At the opening bell the Dow was down seventeen hundred points. An hour into the trading day, Barack Obama announced he is no longer responsible for the economy.

Joe Biden began piling up establishment Democratic endorsements this week as he prepared to debate Bernie Sanders before the Michigan primary. The rumor began swirling in political circles Sunday that Biden is considering asking Hillary to be his vice president. That would be suicide.

Donald Trump vowed to alleviate economic impact of coronavirus Monday. Fear of catching the virus is so widespread no one will vote for any candidate who promises to bring us together. It’s funny to me that Trump has kept Americans so divided that it could save us from catching coronavirus.

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz decided to self-quarantine after he shook hands with a man at CPAC who got infected with COVID-19. Gaetz kiddingly suggested that drinking lots of alcohol might kill the coronavirus. In other words, the only way to stop a bad Corona is with a good Corona.

West Hollywood cemented its reputation as the Vanity Capital of the World as residents refuse to cover their faces. Last night I saw a man in the grocery store wearing a face mask and I quietly asked him if he has the coronavirus. He said no, he’s just ugly, so I thanked him for not spreading it.

Costco stores around the country reported that Americans have been panic-buying toilet paper in the panic over coronavirus. This makes no sense at all. You’d think the idiots who think toilet paper will protect them from an airborne virus would’ve already been eradicated by Natural Selection.

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio urged New Yorkers who are sick with a head cold or flu to stay off the city’s subway system during the current health scare. Those cars are usually packed. The subways are so possibly risky to toxic exposure that many New Yorkers have begun urinating at home.

The New York Post reported that a huge wine cask burst open at a winery in Northern Italy, spilling millions of gallons of wine through a fault and into the local water supply. So now wine comes out of everyone’s water tap. Does Jesus watch out for you during home quarantine or what?

William Shatner’s expensive divorce was finalized in Los Angeles Court Tuesday. What made the news was the settlement gave Shatner the semen from the couple’s racehorse from his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin. She’ll be allowed to keep the horse semen every other weekend and certain holidays.

The L.A. Times reports that churches are making changes to ensure safety from contagion. We altered the ritual a little. During holy communion at our church, the rector instructed each of us at the rail to take this bread, it is my body; take this wine, it is my blood; and take this Purell, just in case.

The Senate Homeland Security will begin investigating how Hunter Biden landed a seat on the board of a Ukraine gas company in 2014. It happened after Hunter was kicked out of the Navy for doing cocaine. Officers got suspicious when he swabbed the entire deck of an aircraft carrier in six minutes.

Bill Clinton said his Oval Office sex with Monica Lewinsky was to relieve stress. This exhibits a selfishness by him that casts her sexual specialty in a far more favorable light. A lot of people say they are going to Washington, D.C., to drain the swamp, and Monica certainly gave it the old college try.

